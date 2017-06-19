Cubic Transportation Systems executives to highlight innovative and efficient ITS solutions to transport industry members

Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), a business unit of Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB), today announced that its executives will discuss multiple topics related to "ITS Beyond Borders," the theme of the 12th ITS European Congress, from June 19 22 at the Strasbourg Convention Centre and Exhibition Centre in Strasbourg, France. Hosted by Ertico, the ITS European Congress is Europe's largest gathering of intelligent transport professionals.

"Some of the key travel issues affecting us today are an increase in congestion, the need for more integrated and flexible travel choices, as well as the demand for better and more understandable information," said Roger Crow, executive vice president and managing director of Europe, CTS. "By combining our knowledge of smart ticketing and other ITS technologies, Cubic can help transport authorities manage these issues."

Dirk Van de Meerssche, sales and marketing director of Asia-Pacific, will discuss the National Connected Multimodal Test Bed a joint project involving Cubic and the University of Melbourne the world's first live urban laboratory for testing and implementing connected transport technologies on a large scale in a complex urban environment.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) and the components necessary to build out the vision will be addressed by Andy Taylor, director of strategy. Cubic solutions for MaaS include mobile ticketing, journey planning, real-time information and One Account Cubic's one-stop back office, payment source and account manager for grouping all transportation modes a traveler uses on a single digital platform.

Yuval Cohen, a CTS research and development consultant, will discuss user research and CTS' user-centered product design approach, which includes mapping passenger needs and pain points of the traveler experience.

CTS executives will present at the following sessions:

TP0922 Connected and automated transport

Wednesday, June 21, 9:00 10:30 a.m. local time; (Madrid 2 room)

Presenter: Dirk Van de Meerssche

ES05 Mobility services from transport to mobility

Wednesday, June 21, 11:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. local time; (Rome room)

Presenter: Andy Taylor

Wednesday, June 21, 11:00 a.m. 12:30 p.m. local time; (Rome room) Presenter: Andy Taylor TS30 User services and needs

Thursday, June 22, 9:00 10:30 a.m. local time; (Varsovie room)

Presenter: Yuval Cohen

Follow Cubic Transportation Systems at @CubicTS or use the hashtag ITSStrasbourg17 to join the conversation.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates and operates systems, products and services focused in the transportation, defense training and secure communications markets. Cubic Transportation Systems is a leading integrator of payment and information technology and services to create intelligent travel solutions for transportation authorities and operators. Cubic Global Defense is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive and game-based training solutions, special operations and intelligence for the U.S. and allied forces. Cubic Mission Solutions provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) capabilities for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company's website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

