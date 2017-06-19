Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2017) - Coro Mining Corp (TSX: COP) ("Coro or the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its 65% owned SCM Berta operations, located in the III Region of Chile. The Berta operation has begun trucking concentrated pregnant leach solution (PLS) from the leach pads at the Berta mine to the Nora Solvent Extraction Electrowinning (SXEW) plant. In preparation for handling this solution, the Nora SXEW plant was recently expanded to 4,800 tonnes (10.6 million lbs) per year of copper cathode.

"Coro is excited to have reached an important milestone in the Company's development with the commissioning of our first mining operation at Berta and we look forward to ramping up to full scale production of approximately 400 tonnes per month", commented CEO Luis Tondo, "We will now examine options to further optimize and increase this production rate".

About Coro Mining Corp.:

Coro's strategy is to grow a mining business through the discovery, development and operation of "Coro type" deposits. These are defined as projects at any stage of development, which are well located with respect to infrastructure and water, have low permitting risk, and have the potential to achieve a short and cost effective timeline to production. The Company's preference is for open pit heap leach copper projects, where minimizing capital investment takes priority over maximizing NPV, where profitability is prioritized over production rate, and finally, where the likely capital cost is financeable relative to the Company's market capitalization. The Company's assets include the Marimaca development project; its 65% interest in the SCM Berta company, which includes the Berta and Nora operations; the Planta Prat project; the Llancahue prospect; and a royalty on the San Jorge copper-gold project located in Argentina.

