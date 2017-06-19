Clarivate Analytics renews long-standing partnership with Royal Philips in support of its multi-faceted IP strategy

PHILADELPHIA, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Clarivate Analytics today announced that it has renewed its partnership with Royal Philips through a multi-year agreement. Through this partnership, Royal Philips' Intellectual Property and Standards organization uses Derwent Innovation, helping create and protect Royal Philips' intellectual property. Derwent Innovation is the premier IP research and analytics tool based on the Derwent World Patents Index ("DWPI"). Royal Philips, and hundreds of other organizations, trust and rely on its data quality and accuracy for making important IP and innovation decisions.

Established in 1891 and headquartered in the Netherlands, Royal Philips is a focused leader in health technology. With over 120 years of history, the company has a rich heritage in innovation and one of the largest and most valuable IP portfolios in the world.

"The IP&S organization at Royal Philips has a long, proud history of being among the best globally in the development and execution of a robust and multi-faceted IP strategy," said Brian Hinman, Chief IP officer, Royal Philips. "This starts with an organization that provides detailed, world-class IP, business and market intelligence coupled with deep IP analytics expertise. By combining our in-house solutions with superb external toolsets such as those offered by the Clarivate Analytics suite of products, we are able to excel in securing high quality IP data utilized in each of our IP business processes."

"We are delighted to continue our alliance with Royal Philips by delivering high quality IP intelligence that supports and protects their leadership in innovation and IP commercialization," said Dan Videtto, President of the IP & Standards business at Clarivate Analytics. "Royal Philips and many of our other clients alike are changing the world and advancing the way we live every day. As the leading provider of IP search and analytics solutions, we remain committed to our continuous product innovation through Derwent's investment in technology, analytics and content to support our clients across the IP lifecycle."

As an extension of their partnership, Royal Philips is participating on a panel that Clarivate Analytics is moderating at the Intellectual Property Business Congress (IPBC) in Ottawa, Canada. The session, titled Where Innovation meets IP, focuses on the success of the IP program at Royal Philips and other Clarivate Analytics Top 100 Global Innovator companies. Hinman will be among five senior IP executives discussing their roles in capturing innovation and maximizing its value. The panel discussion will be held today from 11 am - 12:30 pm ET.

Panel participants also include, Kelvin Vivian, Director of Intellectual Property at Marvell Semiconductor, Marie H. MacNichol, Chief Licensing Officer at InterDigital and Ludovic Hamon, Deputy Director of the Industrial Partnership and Transfer of Innovation department at Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS) and Philip S. Johnson, former Senior Vice President and Chief IP Counsel, Johnson & Johnson.

Clarivate Analytics will also host a plenary session, The US pendulum at IPBC on June 20 from 2:30 pm to 3:45 pm ET. Speakers will discuss and analyze the state of patent reform in a post-election world.

Clarivate Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas faster. Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, we own and operate a collection of leading subscription-based businesses focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property management. Clarivate Analytics is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well known brands that include Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet, among others.

