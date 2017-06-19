Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2017) - Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD) (TSXV: AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") announces that its wholly-owned Chilean subsidiary Guanaco Compañía Minera S.P.A has secured a U.S. $5,000,000 credit facility for its Chilean operations from BAF Latam Credit Fund, an unrelated third party lender. The credit facility is secured by a guarantee from the Company, as well as against a corresponding proportion of the receipts of doré sales from the Guanaco mine in Chile. Amounts drawn against the credit facility are to be repaid within eighteen months.

The delay in energizing a new transmission line delayed the commissioning of the agitation leach plant at the Company's Guanaco mine, and the Company has secured this debt facility in order to ensure the availability of working capital until the new plant commences full operations. As announced in the June 6 news release, the energization of the line has now been approved by the grid authorities and ramp up testing at the plant has commenced. The company is expecting full operations to start by the end of the month.

About Austral Gold

Austral Gold Limited is a growing precious metals mining, development and exploration company building a portfolio of quality assets in Chile and Argentina. The Company's flagship Guanaco project in Chile is a low-cost gold and silver producing mine with further exploration upside. The Company is also operator of the underground silver-gold Casposo mine in San Juan, Argentina, where it has 70% ownership. With an experienced local technical team and highly regarded major shareholder, Austral's goal is to continue to strengthen its asset base through acquisition and discovery. Austral Gold Limited is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: AGLD), and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: AGD). For more information, please consult the company's website www.australgold.com.

