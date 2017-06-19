FAIRFAX, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- MKACyber, a rapidly expanding Managed Security Operations Services Provider (MSSP) and security consulting firm with elite SOC expertise, today announced that it has received $4.1 million in Series A funding. The growth capital is being used to extend the company's MSSP business, sales and channel initiatives, customer support and marketing activities.

Today's organizations find themselves struggling with how to monitor their networks in a cost-effective yet comprehensive way. With public policy trending toward a push for modernization of security infrastructure and more effective incident detection and response management, the demand to reassess operational security models is paramount. MKACyber has developed a strong methodology and technology to provide entities with comprehensive monitoring for current threats and attacks while understanding the vulnerability state of the systems and network. This comprehensive monitoring methodology provides companies with not only detection, but also remediation -- often before the attack happens.

To assist the company as it expands its portfolio of cutting-edge solutions to meet customer demand from enterprises and government organizations, MKACyber has added several internationally recognized security industry leaders to its board of directors:

Tom Ridge - Founder and Chairman of Ridge Global. In his current role, he provides clients with solutions to cybersecurity, international security and risk management issues. He was the twice-elected Governor of Pennsylvania before being named the first U.S. Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and the first Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Tiffany Jones - Vice President of Global Strategic Partnerships and Alliance Operations at FireEye. In this position, she is responsible for leading FireEye's Global Strategic Partnerships teams, outbound OEM partnerships and the Alliance Operations function. Ms. Jones previously served as Senior Vice President of Client Solutions & Chief Revenue Officer for iSIGHT Partners through its acquisition by FireEye. Prior to that, she spent more than a decade at Symantec following distinguished careers in the U.S. Coast Guard and federal government, holding positions such as Deputy Chief of Staff at the White House Office of Cybersecurity and Critical Infrastructure Protection.

Deborah Lee James - Former Secretary of the U.S. Air Force. Ms. James has 30 years of senior-level homeland and national security experience earned via roles in the federal government and the private sector. Previously, she served as President of SAIC's multibillion-dollar Technical and Engineering Sector.

"MKACyber is in the unique position of bringing years of 'feet on the street' experience in assisting customers with their security operations challenges," said Gov. Ridge. "Anchored by Mischel Kwon's innovative, comprehensive view of SOC operations, MKACyber is well-positioned for growth."

Founded in 2010 by CEO Mischel Kwon, the former Director of the U.S. Computer Emergency Readiness Team (US-CERT) and Vice President of Public Sector Security for RSA Security, MKACyber provides Managed Security Operations Services and consulting to help organizations modernize their security operations in a holistic and cost-effective manner. The company works closely with a range of commercial and federal government customers across executive and technical levels to vastly improve how organizations currently approach security operations.

Based on Ms. Kwon's 30-plus years of leadership experience in high-profile roles within the public and private sector, spanning all aspects of information assurance in both commercial and government verticals, MKACyber's comprehensive MSSP offering and consulting services include:

Managed Security Operations Services - Based on its proprietary risk-driven SOC Methodology, driven by threat intel and focused on detection and incident response, MKACyber offers fully-managed services for threat monitoring/detection, vulnerability management and incident response/remediation.

Assessment and Consulting - End-to-end consulting services for assessing, building and/or repairing operational security capabilities; this includes establishing and/or augmenting threat intelligence and vulnerability management programs as well as physical SOC architecture and implementation.

"Building a security operations center can cost tens of millions of dollars and still be very dysfunctional and hard to manage," said Ms. Kwon. "We recognized the need for bringing innovation and repeatable processes to a critically important part of an organization's overall security operations. MKACyber has worked tirelessly to develop a comprehensive and cost-effective approach to modernizing security operations centers. Helping our customers go beyond just threat monitoring, and understanding the full vulnerability state of their systems and network, allows them to take a holistic approach to SOC."

MKACyber is a woman-owned business. In addition to her role with the company, Ms. Kwon is founder of the Cybersecurity Diversity Foundation, which is committed to ensuring diversity in cybersecurity across boards, C-suites and workforces.

About MKACyber

MKACyber delivers strong, defensive operational cybersecurity capabilities to enterprise and government organizations. Providing SOC assessments, high-touch managed SOC services and CISO advisory and collaboration support capabilities, the company arms its customers with best-in-class solutions that address the most pressing needs of groups ranging from boards of directors and executive teams to technical staffs. Visit us at www.mkacyber.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3149341



Media Contact:

Liza Vilnits

CHEN PR for MKACyber

781-672-3141

Email Contact



