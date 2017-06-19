Adds network programmability and scalability to handle growing capacity needs driven by 4G use today and future 5G plans as well as FTTH

Bouygues Telecom has selected Ciena's (NYSE: CIEN) 6500 Packet-Optical Platform to help improve the efficiency, scalability and reliability of its current network backhauling and aggregation infrastructure and support the creation of its new "SuperCore" network. This deployment will increase capacity to up to 400G to support surging capacity demands and new high-bandwidth services as well as allow Bouygues Telecom to further grow its mobile and ISP offerings, and lay the foundations for a future 5G rollout.

This network deployment also supports Bouygues Telecom's mission to offer its customers a superior quality of service through its 4G network - and soon 5G and also enable the company to support its strong ambitions for its fixed network and, more particularly, with fiber to the home (FTTH).

Executive Comments:

"Modernizing our backhauling and aggregation networks in addition to our SuperCore network is a major evolution of our infrastructure, allowing us to better service our customers and manage bandwidth demands as users become even more data-centric in their device use. Ciena's 6500 platform is an essential part of both our physical network and our service delivery strategy. It helps us operate in a more scalable and efficient manner by maximizing the capacity of our fiber and delivering a core network that will support current and future fixed line and mobile broadband demands."

- Jean Paul Arzel, Directeur réseau, Bouygues Telecom

"The rollout of 5G represents a major opportunity on the horizon. Network providers own the delivery of content to users, so they need to ensure they upgrade their networks today to cope with tomorrow's capacity demands and to position them to capitalize on future market potential. As one of the top economies in the world and a communications platform pioneer, France influences global strategies for technology investment and communications innovation. By deploying our 6500 platform, Bouygues Telecom is setting a standard for futureproofing carrier networks. Doing so will enable it to continue to offer its customers fast and reliable solutions, now and in the years to come."

- Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President, EMEA, Ciena

