LITTLE ROCK, AR -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE MKT: INUV), an advertising technology company, today announced the appointment of Andrea Haldeman as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Haldeman will be responsible for the growth of both Inuvo's supply and demand side marketplace of publishers and advertisers.

"We are fortunate to have attracted a talent like Andrea to Inuvo," said Richard Howe, CEO. "Andrea has had a successful career building high performing sales and account management teams. Her background aligns perfectly with the other members of the leadership team and our machine learning vision for the advertising technology we deploy."

Haldeman has over 20 years' experience in data and analytics solutions. Prior to joining Inuvo, Haldeman served as SVP of InfoGroup Targeting Solutions, where she lead 45 sales professionals providing data, email, digital, and data processing solutions to enterprise companies. Haldeman also held several positions at the enterprise data, analytics and software as a service company, Acxiom, where she left as Vice President, Distribution Solutions Group.

