Hootsuite, the most widely used social media management platform, today launches Amplify for Selling, a powerful, mobile-first solution designed to help sales teams be successful on social by generating leads and fostering relationships that drive revenue. In conjunction with the Amplify for Selling launch, Hootsuite is publishing a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester on the state of social selling.

"Sales reps are constantly under pressure to find and develop qualified leads in order to meet quota. Hootsuite's Amplify for Selling solution empowers reps to leverage social to nurture and build rewarding relationships that can turn into closed deals, faster," said Koka Sexton, Global Industry Principal at Hootsuite, and one of the most recognized social selling experts in the technology industry.

In today's digital world, social is where customers are, and organizations recognize that it will be the dominant sales channel of the future. In the Forrester Consulting study, sales and marketing leaders recognize that social is a priority for sales organizations. According to the report, which is available today, "virtually all respondents see value in social selling; only 2% reported having no plans for establishing a program." The report goes on to say that "only 20% of marketers and sellers indicated that sales teams typically execute all social selling activities -from developing their profiles to tracking leads."

Amplify for Selling is a new social selling solution complementing the robust functionality of Hootsuite's employee advocacy offering, Amplify. With Amplify for Selling, organizations can more effectively use social to drive top-line results. The easy-to-use mobile application enables sales reps to:

-- Accelerate sales pipeline with targeted social listening - Integration with CRMs (Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics) help sales reps increase sales productivity by enabling them to import contacts from their CRM into Amplify for Selling and following them on Twitter. Social signals can be set up to help sales reps listen and get notifications about relevant conversations from their contacts so they can reach out in real-time. -- Close more business by building and nurturing relationships on social - Sales reps can generate new leads and build online influence by sharing pre-approved and curated content to multiple social channels at the same time, including LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They can engage in real-time with prospects through retweets and likes, as well as reply to conversations. -- Leverage high-performing marketing content for maximum results - Sales reps can see how leads have engaged with content by user, social network and content category, to help uncover what type of content and tactics are resonating with their audience. -- Build a social presence anywhere and anytime - As a mobile product, Amplify for Selling allows sales reps to connect with leads instantly, whether they're on the go or at their office.

One of the biggest barriers to adoption of social selling solutions for sales reps is confidence to engage on social because of a lack of training on how to best leverage social for selling. Understanding that need, education is also a core part of Hootsuite's social selling solution. Hootsuite offers a social selling course via Hootsuite Academy that helps sales reps develop fundamental skills to gain confidence on social and see value quickly.

More Information:

-- Hootsuite Amplify for Selling page: https://hootsuite.com/products/amplify -- Forrester Study "Social Selling: A New B2B Imperative": https://hootsuite.com/resources/white-paper/social-selling-b2b- imperative -- Social Selling Tookit: https://hootsuite.com/resources/toolkit/social- selling-toolkit -- Art of Social Selling Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tHRX1NH-UzY -- Blog: https://blog.hootsuite.com/what-is-social-selling/

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the most widely used social media management platform, used by over 15 million people around the globe and trusted by more than 800 of the Fortune 1000. Hootsuite's battle-tested technology, extensive ecosystem, and social DNA help organizations to champion the power of human connections at scale. To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.

