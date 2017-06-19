Tower One Wireless: Tower One to Commence Construction of Additional Towers in Colombia

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower One Wireless Corp (CSE:TO) (OTCMKTS:TOWTF) (Frankfurt:A2DKQ4) ("Tower One" or the "Company") announces that one of its Colombia subsidiaries has received construction approval from a Mobile Network Operator ("MNO") to build 10 additional towers. Those towers, once complete, will add to the Company's current towers.

The Company is expecting to commence construction within the next 30 days. Those towers, once completed, will be the first new set of towers to be built this year in Colombia. The entire tower industry has witnessed a slowdown with average annual BTS volume, pending completion of the Colombian 700MHz and 1900MHz spectrum auction. Once the auction complete, expected in the latter half of 2017, the Company expects robust demand for towers.

Further, one of the MNO's affiliate tower company has decided to cease further tower builds in Colombia. As a result we expect additional news on further tower search rings in the next 60 days.

Alex Ochoa, CEO of Tower One, states: "I am very pleased with the significant developments we have achieved in a short period of time. This is testament to the country expertise and reputation that our senior management team has in Colombia, resulting from their track record of success in the Colombia tower industry. I expect that the Company will be able to achieve strong growth both through tower builds and the acquisition of existing tower portfolios over the next year."

Further, the Company is pleased to announce that is proud to announce that Tower One has been added to the CSE Composite Index (the "Index"). According to the CSE, the Index was launched "to measure the performance of equity securities listed on the CSE."

Alex Ochoa sates: "We are pleased to have been added to the CSE Composite Index and that investors recognize the value we are building as the only small cap entry in the global cell tower space."

