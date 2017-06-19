



SEOUL, KOREA, June 19, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, Inc., a leading, global provider of biometrics and security solutions, has announced the unveiling of BioEntry P2, a fingerprint device offering highest matching performance, slim design and multi-RFID reader in a package providing comprehensive access control features.BioEntry P2 blends Suprema's industry-leading technologies and innovations. Loaded with a powerful 1.0GHz CPU, the unit achieves remarkable matching speeds of up to 10,000 matches per second, while its 8GB memory can accommodate up to 10,000 users and provides instant matching results with minimal lag time.BioEntry P2 is also the most secure device in its class, combining an enhanced fingerprint algorithm, a new OP5 fingerprint sensor, and dual-band RFID technology. The new fingerprint algorithm is more accurate than its predecessor and significantly reduces false rejection rates to improve security levels, while compensating for poor fingerprint captures, as direct sunlight conditions for example, or distorted finger images.To enhance its versatility and flexibility in system design, BioEntry P2 features dual-frequency, multi-card reading technology. Supporting all HID multiCLASS compatible RFID standards, the device features both LF (125Khz) and HF (13.56MHz) RFID, and reads most RFID card standards including MIFARE, HID iCLASS, DESFire, FeliCa, HID Prox, EM and NFC, with a single device."The new BioEntry P2 spearheads our 2nd generation access control line-up, and clearly reflects Suprema's commitment to enterprise-level markets. From its earliest design stage, we aimed at the most versatile biometric access control solution in the market, regardless of RFID standard or project size," said Hanchul Kim, Director of Global Business at Suprema."Initial target markets are the UK and EU countries, where there is significant demand for biometric solutions with easy installation and future-proof technologies to cope with rapidly evolving authentication methods. BioEntry P2's innovative multi-RFID reader covers most standards in today's market, and it effectively integrates with legacy systems as well as offering the capacity to adopt new authentication methods with existing systems including RFID, mobile and biometrics," Kim added.To experience the latest innovations in Suprema's products and solutions, please visit us (D1400) at IFSEC 2017 or at www.supremainc.com.