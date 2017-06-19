PERTH, AUSTRALIA--(Marketwired - June 19, 2017) - International renewables leader Enel Green Power has joined the upcoming Energy and Mines Australia Summit as a Thought-Leader Sponsor. Taking place at the Pan Pacific, Perth on June 29-30, this Summit will provide a timely platform for mining leaders to meet with international renewables and finance experts to explore solutions for affordable and reliable power solutions for mines.

Javier Vaquerizo, Head of Commercial Office -- Business Development, Enel Green Power, said: "Through its presence in major mining regions and countries all over the world, Enel Green Power has established a deep knowledge on how this market is evolving.

"Cost competitiveness, long-term hedging, scalability, modularity, quick time-to-market, and sustainability make renewables very attractive in many geographies, whether it be for on-site or off-site projects. A coordinated approach between renewable players and financing institutions with potential off-takers, including mining companies, is key to the successful development and financing of renewable projects."

Driven by high power costs, grid reliability concerns and carbon reduction targets, Australia's mining industry is now actively exploring renewable energy options. New and operating remote mines are assessing the cost savings and carbon reduction benefits renewables offer when integrated with diesel and gas-powered generators. While grid-tied sites are reviewing behind-the-meter renewables options to counteract rising electricity costs and grid instability challenges.

The Summit will feature local and international case studies from mining operators that have integrated renewable energy and storage solutions to drive down energy prices, ensure power reliability, and reduce carbon exposure.

This event is the 10th international Summit by Energy and Mines connecting renewables developers and energy storage providers with mine energy decision-makers. Previous summits have been held in other key mining markets: Toronto, Santiago, Johannesburg and London.

Energy and Mines Australia Summit is attracting a growing list of senior mining leaders interested in understanding the opportunities and challenges of integrating renewables for remote and grid-tied operations.

Over 50 senior mining leaders are already confirmed to participate in this Summit which offers mines strategic and practical insight on integrating renewables and storage to address energy and climate concerns.

Current mining participants include senior representatives from Newmont, Rio Tinto, BHP, Newcrest, Panoramic Resources, South32, Fortescue Metals Group, BBI Group, Western Areas, Independence Group, Australian Garnet, Australian Vanadium, TNG, Pilbara Minerals, Agrimin Limited, and Oz Minerals. Other large industrial users with energy intensive operations are also participating, including senior representatives from Sun Metals, Shell, Woodside Energy, and Alcoa.

Enel Green Power, the Global Renewable Energies division of Enel Group, is dedicated to the development and operation of renewables across the world, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and Oceania. Enel Green Power is a global leader in the green energy sector with a managed capacity of 38 GW across a generation mix that includes wind, solar, geothermal, biomass and hydropower, and is at the forefront of integrating innovative technologies like storage systems into renewables power plants.

Along with Enel Green Power, an international group of renewables, hybrid-power and storage experts are also supporting the Summit including SunSHIFT, the In Association Sponsor, and ABB, Honeywell, GHD, SolarReserve, Advisian, VSUN Energy, Hatch, Zenith Energy, University of Adelaide, Aggreko. Juwi and OneTide.

