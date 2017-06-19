Research and Markets - Wireless Gas Detection Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2023 - Key Players are Honeywell International, United Electric Controls, Yokogawa Electric Corporation & Drägerwerk AG

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Wireless Gas Detection Market by Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Cellular, License-Free Ism Band), Type (Hardware (Detectors/ Sensors, Gateways, Monitors and Controllers), Software, Services), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report to their offering.

The wireless gas detection market is expected to reach USD 3.01 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.03% during the forecast period. The innovations and developments in wireless gas detection products are leading to the high global growth of the gas detection market. Wireless gas detection systems are being widely used for several applications such as industrial safety, environmental safety, and national security and military applications.



The wireless gas detection market on the basis of wireless technology has been segmented into various subsegments namely Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, license-free ISM band, and others. The others category includes WirelessHART, and Near Field Communication (NFC).



On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Major players are offering wireless gas detection systems, which include hardware such as wireless detectors/sensors, wireless gateways/ wireless routers, wireless gas monitors & controllers, wireless transmitters and repeaters, and accessories. A few major hardware manufacturers are Honeywell International, Inc. (US), United Electric Controls (US), Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan), and Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), among others. Hardware is a necessary part of wireless gas detection which comprises various sensors to detect toxic and combustible gases and hence held the largest market size in this market for hardware in 2016.



On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into oil & gas, chemical and petrochemicals, utilities and power generation, mining and metals, water and wastewater plants, discrete manufacturing industry, commercial buildings and public facilities, government and military, and others. The others segment includes agriculture, pharmaceuticals, paper & pulp, food & beverages, and marine industry. Commercial buildings and public facilities possess high growth prospects and are expected to provide high market opportunities in this market during the forecast period due to the growing need for toxic gas detectors for the improvement of air quality and need to monitor carbon monoxide from vehicular exhaust in parking structures, and carbon dioxide levels in auditoriums or conference rooms, among others.

Companies Mentioned



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Airtest Technologies Inc.

Conspec Controls Inc.

Crowcon Detection Instruments Ltd.

Detector Electronics Corporation

Drägerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa

Emerson Electric Co.

Gastronics Inc..

GDS Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Industrial Scientific Corporation

Ion Science Limited

Msa Safety Incorporated

Otis Instruments Inc.

Pemtech Inc.

Pem-Tech Inc.

R.C. Systems Co. Inc.

(10+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Wireless Technology



8 Wireless Gas Detection Market, By Component & Service



9 Wireless Gas Detector Market, By Application



10 Wireless Gas Detection Market, By End-User Industry



11 Geographic Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profile



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cj5wxd/wireless_gas

