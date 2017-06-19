The company announces the following unaudited data

as at 16 June 2017 - Using BID Valuations

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value 1336.28

NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value* 1318.74

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value 1352.09 'XD'

NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value* 1334.55 'XD'

*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,

source: Interactive Data

