Marathon Petroleum Corporation: Marathon Petroleum Corp. and MPLX to present at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference June 26

FINDLAY, Ohio, June 19, 2017 - Marathon Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: MPC) Chairman, President and CEO Gary R. Heminger will deliver a presentation on MPC and its master limited partnership MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) to investors and industry analysts on Monday, June 26, at the J.P. Morgan 2017 Energy Equity Conference in New York City.



Heminger's presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:40 p.m. ET. The live webcast and archived presentation can be viewed on Marathon Petroleum's Investor Relations website, http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com (http://ir.marathonpetroleum.com/), and MPLX's Investor Relations website, http://ir.mplx.com (http://ir.mplx.com/). The archived webcast and presentation support materials will be available for 14 days following Heminger's presentation.

About Marathon Petroleum Corporation



MPC is the nation's third-largest refiner, with a crude oil refining capacity of approximately 1.8 million barrels per calendar day in its seven-refinery system. Marathon brand gasoline is sold through approximately 5,500 independently owned retail outlets across 19 states. In addition, Speedway LLC, an MPC subsidiary, owns and operates the nation's second-largest convenience store chain, with approximately 2,730 convenience stores in 21 states. MPC owns, leases or has ownership interests in approximately 10,800 miles of crude and light product pipelines and more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines. MPC also has ownership interests in 55 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities. Through subsidiaries, MPC owns the general partner of MPLX LP, a midstream master limited partnership. MPC's fully integrated system provides operational flexibility to move crude oil, NGLs, feedstocks and petroleum-related products efficiently through the company's distribution network and midstream service businesses in the Midwest, Northeast, East Coast, Southeast and Gulf Coast regions.



About MPLX LP



MPLX is a diversified, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed in 2012 by Marathon Petroleum Corporation to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream energy infrastructure assets. We are engaged in the gathering, processing and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage and marketing of NGLs; and the transportation, storage and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Headquartered in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX's assets consist of a network of crude oil and products pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States; 62 light-product terminals with approximately 24 million barrels of storage capacity; an inland marine business; storage caverns with approximately 2.8 million barrels of storage capacity; crude oil and product storage facilities (tank farms) with approximately 5 million barrels of available storage capacity; a barge dock facility with approximately 78,000 barrels per day of crude oil and product throughput capacity; and gathering and processing assets that include more than 5,600 miles of gas gathering and NGL pipelines, 55 gas processing plants, 14 NGL fractionation facilities and two condensate stabilization facilities.



Investor Relations Contacts:

Lisa Wilson (419) 421-2071

Denice Myers (419) 421-2965

Doug Wendt (419) 421-2423



Media Contacts:

Chuck Rice (419) 421-2521

Katie Merx (419) 672-5159









