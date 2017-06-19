Magnet 360 Announces ConsumerConnect 360-a Salesforce Fullforce Solution for Consumer Goods Brands

MINNEAPOLIS, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Magnet 360 accelerates business transformation for customers in the consumer goods industry

Magnet 360, a Mindtree company, announced the release of ConsumerConnect 360-a Salesforce Fullforce Solution Accelerator for consumer goods brands.

Today, everyone and everything is becoming smarter and more connected than ever before. To help customers succeed, Magnet 360's Salesforce Fullforce Solution Accelerator provides faster and more predictable deployments for CG customers, and gives them the ability to transform their traditional marketing, sales, and service functions into a multi-channel, customer-centric platform.

Technology disruptions including mobile have changed the way consumers research, purchase, experience, and interact with brands. Their experience with a consumer goods brand goes beyond seeing a message, completing a transaction or using the product. Brands and their retail partners must be able to fulfill orders across as many channels as possible in addition to predicting and responding to consumer desires for 'anywhere' purchasing and fulfillment.

Digital transformation is necessary for a consumer goods brand to slice through the noise of today's thriving global marketplace and directly engage with end consumers. Consumer goods firms must shift to a responsive, proactive, collaborative, experiential brand. This is precisely what ConsumerConnect 360 is designed to do. It can be deployed quickly with Magnet 360's expertise in Salesforce solutions allowing consumer goods brands to experience shorter stand-up time, reduced expense, and greater speed to value.

ConsumerConnect 360 leverages the combined power of the Salesforce Platform to create a unified digital experience. This combined power enables a brand to nurture consumers as they evaluate product options with detailed information and social engagement. Scalable, cutting-edge customer service becomes possible with features allowing customers to open a case, engage in self-service, or search for a socially-connected community solution, all of which drive engagement and retention.

Additionally, geolocation functionality delivers location-based products and drives geo-specific engagement. Personalized customer experiences can be further enhanced by creating content-focused digital journeys. Engagement data can be used to identify additional touch points, create cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and drive customer loyalty.

"Consumer goods companies are struggling to keep pace in the digital landscape," said Eric Scheel, Chief Technology Officer at Magnet 360. "The time is right for change in how consumer goods companies engage with the end consumer. To that end, Magnet 360's ConsumerConnect 360 Salesforce Fullforce Solution provides the framework consumer goods companies need to quickly meet their audience expectations with the efficacy, convenience, and personalization."

"We are thrilled that Magnet 360 has been recognized as a Salesforce Fullforce Solution partner and is helping companies in the consumer goods industry connect with their customers in entirely new ways," said Don Lynch, SVP, worldwide alliances, Salesforce. "We work closely with Salesforce Fullforce Solution partners to ensure our customers benefit from Magnet 360's proven industry expertise with the Salesforce Intelligent Customer Success Platform."

About Salesforce Fullforce

Salesforce Fullforce Solutions are systems integrator or consulting partner offerings recognized for their specialization in priority Salesforce industries and other key solution areas. Fullforce Solution partners have demonstrated proven expertise and customer success, and receive Salesforce go-to-market support, executive sponsorship and guidance as part of the Salesforce Partner Program.

About Magnet 360

Magnet 360, a Mindtree company, has been a Salesforce partner since 2004, achieving Platinum status in 2015. We help forward-thinking companies engage their most important audiences to drive the growth, retention, and efficiencies that ensure meaningful business outcomes. By leveraging the Salesforce platform and an iterative delivery model we help businesses work smarter and deliver value to their organizations quickly. Our innovative cross-cloud solutions have been delivered to customers in a variety of industries.

About Mindtree

Mindtree [NSE: MINDTREE] delivers digital transformation and technology services from ideation to execution, enabling Global 2000 clients to outperform the competition. 'Born digital,' Mindtree takes an agile, collaborative approach to creating customized solutions across the digital value chain. At the same time, our deep expertise in infrastructure and applications management helps optimize your IT into a strategic asset. Whether you need to differentiate your company, reinvent business functions or accelerate revenue growth, we can get you there. Visit http://www.mindtree.com to learn more.

