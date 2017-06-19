Research and Markets - Automotive Films Market to Reach $6.3 Billion by 2022 - Key Players are 3M Company, Eastman Chemical Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, Lintec Corporation & Saint-Gobain

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Automotive Films Market by Film Type (Window Films, Wrap Films, Paint Protection Films), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The automotive films market is projected to reach USD 6.30 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2022. The growth of the market is majorly driven by the increasing demand for mobile advertising and the need to provide protection to passengers from harmful sun radiations. These films also protect interior of the vehicle from fading and deteriorating and prevent the glass from shattering during accidents.



Based on film type, window films was the largest segment of the market in 2016. These films are installed on passenger cars as well as commercials vehicles as they block up to 80-85% of the rays entering the vehicle which helps in reducing the temperature inside the vehicle and lowers the cost of energy. It also increases the fuel efficiency by reducing load on the engine. In addition, these films also enhance the safety and security of the vehicle by preventing the glass from shattering during accidents.



Based on vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. In passenger cars, films are installed on vulnerable areas such as front bumpers, hoods, side mirrors, door handle cavities, door edges, rocker panels, and rear fender panels to protect the vehicles from stains, scratches, and elements that may damage the appearance of vehicles.



Asia-Pacific was the largest market for automotive films in 2016. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for passenger cars and commercial vehicles globally. The automotive films market in Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to the rising standard of living in the region, which is expected to boost the demand for passenger cars during the forecast period. In addition, government initiatives and policies to attract investments from various international companies to expand the automotive industry will also boost the growth of the market in the region.



The automotive films market is regulated by governments. The regulations vary with country and region. Films installed on window glasses of vehicles reduce the visible light entering the vehicle. In many countries, there are laws which will restrict this due to various reasons such as road safety, crimes, and so on. These stringent regulations can acts as a major restraint for the growth of the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Automotive Films Market, By Films Type



7 Automotive Films Market, By Vehicle Type



8 Automotive Films Market, By Region



9 Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



