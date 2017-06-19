DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014.

The Company has today confirmed long term awards under the DMGT Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017 as outlined in our Remuneration Policy and in the Company's 2016 Annual Report. The award is intended to:

Provide a direct link between pay and performance of the business - with the opportunity for exceptional levels of reward linked to truly exceptional business performance.

Reward the delivery of sustainable long term growth and capital efficiency.

To achieve this the plan has been designed to give participants a share of profit growth before tax above a minimum growth threshold - ensuring that the award is appropriately challenging and the Executive is not rewarded unless a minimum performance threshold is reached.

To ensure that Shareholders' capital is used efficiently, a capital charge (or credit) will apply for any additional capital used (or released) relative to the starting level.

The outcome will be delivered in A Ordinary Non-Voting shares upon vesting at the end of FY 2019, calculated by reference to a share price of £7.88 (the average share price for the first 3 days following the release of FY 2016 results).

The outcome for each participant is subject to a maximum. Awards would only vest at the maximum level were a highly exceptional level of performance to be met, resulting in significant value creation for shareholders.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Lord Rothermere 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is structured as a cash award, subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period.

Outcomes are linked to stretching targets for cumulative growth in profits over a minimum growth threshold, subject to adjustment for any change in capital usage. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of shares as equal 1.25% of the growth in profit before tax, subject to a minimum growth threshold and after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2019.

Subject to a maximum of 531,091 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Paul Zwillenberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is structured as a cash award, subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period.

Outcomes are linked to stretching targets for cumulative growth in profits over a minimum growth threshold, subject to adjustment for any change in capital usage. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of shares as equal 1.25% of the growth in profit before tax, subject to a minimum growth threshold and after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2019.

Subject to a maximum of 475,888 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Timothy Collier 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is structured as a cash award, subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price at the date employment commenced.

Outcomes are linked to stretching targets for cumulative growth in profits over a minimum growth threshold, subject to adjustment for any change in capital usage. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of shares as equal 0.75% of the growth in profit before tax, subject to a minimum growth threshold and after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2019.

Subject to a maximum of 280,851 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Kevin J Beatty 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Director b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is structured as a cash award, subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period.

Outcomes are linked to stretching targets for cumulative growth in profits over a minimum growth threshold, subject to adjustment for any change in capital usage. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of shares as equal 0.75% of the growth in profit before tax, subject to a minimum growth threshold and after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2019.

Subject to a maximum of 318,655 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Claire Chapman 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Daily Mail and General Trust plc b) LEI 4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code A Ordinary Non-Voting Shares of12.5 penceeach



GB0009457366 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of award under the Daily Mail and General Trust Long Term Executive Incentive Plan 2017. The Award is structured as a cash award, subject to continued service and performance conditions, the value of which will be delivered in ordinary non-voting shares upon vesting calculated by reference to the share price as at the start of the performance period.

Outcomes are linked to stretching targets for cumulative growth in profits over a minimum growth threshold, subject to adjustment for any change in capital usage. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0 Such number of shares as equal 0.5% of the growth in profit before tax, subject to a minimum growth threshold and after a charge for capital used, over the 3 years to 30 September 2019.

Subject to a maximum of 212,437 shares. d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price Not applicable, single transaction. e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2017 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Name of officer responsible for making notification:

Fran Sallas, Deputy Company Secretary DMGT, 0203 615 2904