sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 19.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,921 Euro		+0,023
+0,47 %
WKN: A0HMXA ISIN: FR0010095596 Ticker-Symbol: C4X 
Aktie:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONXEO SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,917
4,998
17:57
4,93
4,979
17:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ONXEO SA
ONXEO SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ONXEO SA4,921+0,47 %