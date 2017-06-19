The board of directors of Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) ("Oasmia", "Company" or "Group") has prepared a prospectus ("Prospectus") concerning the new issue of shares with preferential rights for the current shareholders ("Rights Issue"), which was announced 12 June 2017.



Uppsala, Sweden, 2017-06-19 18:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectus has been approved today by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available at Oasmia's website (www.oasmia.se), Remium Nordic AB's website (www.remium.se) and on Aktieinvest FK AB's website (www.aktieinvest.se).



Indicative time table for the Rights Issue



15 June 2017 Last day of trading in the shares including preferential rights to participate in the Rights Issue 16 June 2017 First day of trading in the shares excluding preferential rights to participate in the Rights Issue 19 June 2017 Record date for participation in the Rights Issue 19 June 2017 Estimated date of publication of the prospectus 21 June 2017 - 5 Subscription period July 2017 21 June 2017 First day of trading in subscription rights and paid subscribed shares 3 July 2017 Last day of trading in subscription rights 7 July 2017 Announcement of final outcome of the Rights Issue



Advisors



Remium Nordic AB is financial advisor in connection with the Rights issue and Aktieinvest FK AB is the issue house.



About Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB



Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells new generations of drugs in the field of human and veterinary oncology. The company's product development aims to create and manufacture novel nanoparticle formulations and drug-delivery systems based on well-established cytostatics which, in comparison with current alternatives, show improved properties, reduced side-effects, and expanded applications. The company's product development is based on its proprietary in-house research and company patents. Oasmia is listed on NASDAQ Capital Markets (OASM.US), Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OMAX.GR, ISIN SE0000722365) and NASDAQ Stockholm (OASM.ST).



Important Information



This press release does not constitute or form part of a solicitation or an offer to purchase, sell, subscribe for, or in any other way trade in shares, subscription rights or other securities in Oasmia. The invitation to affected persons to subscribe for shares in Oasmia will only be carried out through the prospectus that the Company will publish on Oasmia's website, after approval and registration by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus will inter alia contain risk factors, financial information as well as information on the board of directors of the Company. This press release has not been approved by any regulatory authority and is not a prospectus. Investors should not subscribe for, or purchase any securities in the Company referred to in this press release, except on the basis of the information that will be available in the prospectus that will we published.



The publication or distribution of this press release may in certain jurisdictions be subject to restrictions in accordance with relevant laws and persons in the jurisdictions where this press release has been published or distributed shall inform themselves of, and follow, such restrictions.



This press release may not be published or distributed, directly or indirectly, in or to, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zeeland, Singapore or South Africa or any other country where the offer or sale of subscription rights, subscribed and paid for shares or new shares, is not allowed, wholly or partially is subject to legal restrictions or where such measure would entail a requirement for an additional prospectus, other offer documentation, registrations or other measures. The information in this press release may not be forwarded, reproduced or displayed in a way that is contrary to such restrictions.



No subscription rights, subscribed and paid for shares or new shares, may be offered, sold, resold, transferred, delivered or distributed, directly or indirectly, in to, or within, the USA or on behalf of any such person, except in accordance with an exception from, or in a transaction which is not subject to, registration requirements in accordance with the Securities Act as well as in accordance with applicable securities regulation in the relevant state or jurisdiction in the USA.



Forward-looking statements



This press release contains various forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance, including statements concerning the Rights Issue as well as statements concerning plans, future prospects and strategies. The forward-looking statements are identified by terminology including, but not limited to, terms such as "intends", "assessed", "expect", "believe", "assume", "may" or other variations on such terms or comparable terminology which entails indications or predictions on future development or trends, and which are not based on historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the statements are based on reasonable assumptions and expectations, there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will materialize. Since these forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks as well as other factors which are insecure, the actual outcome may significantly deviate from what is stated in such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are only valid at the date of publication of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as is required in accordance with applicable laws or other securities regulations.



This information is such that Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.00 CET on June 19, 2017.



For more information, please contact: Julian Aleksov, Executive Chairman Tel: +4618 - 50 54 40 E-mail: julian.aleksov@oasmia.com



