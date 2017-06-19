Global 2017 Genetic Testing Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Genetic Testing - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Genetic Testing in US$ Million.
The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing
- Pharmacogenomic Testing
- Predictive Diagnostics.
The report profiles 88 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 23andMe, Inc. (USA)
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- AutoGenomics, Inc. (USA)
- Biocartis NV (Belgium)
- BioRad Laboratories (USA)
- Cepheid Inc. (USA)
- ELITech Group S.P.A. (France)
- Illumina, Inc. (USA)
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (USA)
- Sequenom, Inc. (USA)
- Luminex Corporation (USA)
- Natera, Inc. (USA)
- PerkinElmer, Inc. (USA)
- QIAGEN N.V. (The Netherlands)
- Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Roche Diagnostics Corp. (Switzerland)
- Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (USA)
- Thermo Fisher Scientific (USA)
- Transgenomic, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
A Curtain Raiser
Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide
Genetic Testing: Heralding a New Era
Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine
Genetic Testing
A Critical Part of the Rapidly Developing In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market
Genetic Testing: The Rapidly Growing Segment of Molecular Diagnostics Market
An Overview of Current Technologies in Genetic Testing
Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing
List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer
Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities
Aging Population Drives the Genetic Testing Market
Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand
2. SEGMENTAL REVIEW
Prenatal Testing Market to Rise
List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence
Prenatal Testing
Changing the World of Pregnancy Care
Prenatal Testing
A Rudimentary Overview
List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication
Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques
A Risky Affair
Other Negativities of Existing Invasive Techniques
Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)
US Leads in NIPD Market
Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market
Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US
NIPD Eliminates Risks and Uncertainty of Conventional Diagnostic Procedures
Opposition to NIPD Technique
A Significant Hurdle to Adoption
Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPD Tests
Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPD Tests
Diversity in NIPD Usage on the Cards
Expanded Newborn Screening
Technological Advancements Boost Prenatal Genetic Screening Market
CMA Stakes Claim as the First-Line Test in Fetal Abnormalities; Issues Hinder Growth
Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing
Fetal Diagnostic WES
A Promising Advancement in Prenatal Screening
Predictive Diagnostics
Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly
Myriad Genetics
The Unquestioned Leader in Breast Cancer Testing
Routine Clinical Testing Vs. Predictive Genetic Testing
Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver
Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics
Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Implementation of Genetic Diagnosis and Testing for Monogenetic Disease
Dearth of Genetic Counselors
A Major Hurdle for the Predictive Genetic Testing
Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market
3. MARKET TRENDS
Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing
A Key Trend in the Genetic Testing Market
Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing is Here to Stay
Creating a Platform for New Companies
Business Models for DTC Genetic Testing Firms
Growing Prominence of DTC Genetic Testing: A Boon or a Curse?
Genetic Screening of Newborns to Rise
Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)
A Major Driver for the Genetic Testing Market
Whole Genome Sequencing
Boon or Bane to Genetic Testing?
Utility of Genetic Testing for Warfarin Study
As Technologies Grow, Need for Better Interpretation of Tests Increases
Selling Collected Patient Genetic Information Becomes a New Business
Oncology
A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing
Liquid Biopsy to Change the Face of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Genetic Testing May Aid CNS Disease Therapeutics
Neurodegenerative Diseases
Major Focus Area for Genetic Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Validity of Emerging Genetic Tests for Alzheimer's
Newly Developed Test Predicts Age of Onset of Alzheimer's
Huntington's Disease
Genetic Testing
An Indispensable Tool for Cystic Fibrosis
Histocompatibility Testing
Next-Generation Sequencing
A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing
Pediatric Genetic Testing for Screening Adult Onset Disorders Fast Gaining Acceptance
Better Regulatory Safeguards Required for Global Genetic Testing Industry
Challenges Faced
Controversial Applications Marr Genetic Testing Market
Genetic Counseling: Gaining Momentum
Online Approach Gains Momentum
Recommendations of ACOG and ACGM Augments Demand for Cystic Fibrosis Testing
Ethical Issues & Need for Appropriate Regulating Policies
Issues Related to Genetic Tests for Obesity
Diagnosis and Treatment during Pregnancy
An Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths
4. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - AN INSIGHT
Global Molecular Diagnostics on a High Growth Curve
Automation Driving Global Market
Molecular Diagnostics: Marking the Convergence of Numerous Technologies
MDx Market for Infectious Diseases Zooming Ahead
Aging Population, Disease Incidence
Fundamental Drivers of Growth
Pharmaceutical Firms Carving Their Niche in Molecular Diagnostics Market
Towards Tailoring the Right Treatment for the Right Disease
Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers
A Stumbling Block
Disease-Specific Molecular Diagnostics to Deliver Improved Clinical Outcomes
Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property
Business Opportunities in the Offing
Medical Training and Practice Challenges
Hurdles All the Way for Companies Eyeing Molecular Diagnostics
Product Marketing
Key to Commercial Success
Integration of Molecular Diagnostics into Therapeutics
Molecular Diagnostics
Moving from Centralization to Decentralization
Competitive Landscape of the Molecular Diagnostics Market
New Entrants Eye Unmet Needs
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Preface to Genetic Testing
Genetic Testing and its Applications
Gene Candidate and Genome Screen
DNA Chip' to Chip into Genetic Field
Techniques Used to Identify Changes in Genes
Types of Genetic Testing
Prenatal Diagnosis
Cancer Testing
Carrier Identification
Newborn Screening
Predictive Testing
Pre-Symptomatic Testing
Cytogenetic Tests
Steps in Genetic Testing Process
Limitations
Risks and Other Limitations of Genetic Testing
Medical Institutions to Reap the Benefit of Genetic Testing
Pharmacogenetics/Pharmacogenomics
Review of Select Genetic Tests
Cystic Fibrosis
Breast and Ovarian Cancer (BRCA)
Alzheimer's disease
Colorectal Cancer
Haemochromatosis (HH)
Cowden Syndrome
Huntington's disease (HD)
Costs of Select Tests
Genetic Testing Techniques
Signal Amplification Technologies
PCR
New Developments
Quantitative Real-Time PCR for Molecular Diagnostics
Signal Detection and Quantification
Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis
Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Analysis
Viral Detection and Viral-Load Monitoring
Sensitive Detection of Infectious Disease Agents
Predisposition Testing
Non-PCR Methods
Other Signal Amplification Technologies
DNA Probe Based Products
Direct Detection of Specific Nucleic Acid Sequences
Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection
DNA Sequencing and Gene Detection
Arrays of Immobilized Probes (DNA Chips) in Gene Detection
RNA Diagnostics
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INNOVATIONS
AutoGenomics Rolls Out INFINITI® H. pylori Assay
23andMe Obtains FDA Approval for Personal Genetic Test for Select Diseases
Invitae Adds News Tests to Proactive Genetic Testing Repertoire
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CarrierScan Assay
MedGenome Unveils Claria Carrier Screening Test in India
Phosphorus Rolls Out Advances Tests for Inherited Conditions
Cancer Genetics Launches Genomic Panel for HBOC
Illumina, Bio-Rad Launch Single-Cell Genomic Sequencing Solution
MyHeritage Introduces MyHeritage DNA Service
Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Clariom Pico Assays
IBM Watson Health, Quest Diagnostics Roll Out IBM Watson Genomics
Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces PharmacoScan Solution
Good Start Genetics Launches EmbryVu PGS Test
Spark Therapeutics Introduces Testing for Inherited Retinal Diseases
AutoGenomics Launches INFINITI® Buccal Sample Collection Kit
FutuTest Launches FERTIFY Genetic Test
Quest Diagnostics Introduces New Cancer Test Services
Good Start Genetics Launches Next-Generation Embryo Screening Solution
Invitae Introduces Pediatric Tests for Rare Disease and Pediatric Genetics
Contextual Genomics Introduces Cancer Genome Test
Transgenomic Introduces CMT NGS Panel
Ambry Genetics Rolls Out Suite of Genetic Testing Panels for Epilepsy
Good Start Genetics Introduces EmbryVu PGS Test
23andMe Secures FDA Approval for New Trimmed Down DNA-based Health Analysis
Roche Rolls Out Oncology Assay
AutoGenomics Launches INFINITI® SMART
Transgenomic Rolls Out Transgenomic Leukodystrophy NGS Panel
Color Genomics Rolls Out New Test for Cancer-Associated Genes
PerkinElmer Launches Genetic Screening Processor® Instruments in China
Mayo Clinic Launches Eight NGS Panels for Cardiac Disorders
Sequenom Laboratories and Recombine Launch HerediT® UNIVERSAL
Multipicom NV Launches ADH MASTR v2 assay
23andMe Launches Drug Development Unit
Quest Diagnostics Launches Neurome Exome Sequencing Service
Roche Launches cobas 6800/8800 Systems
Agena Biosciences Launches MassARRAY 24-Well System
FDA Grants Marketing Approval to 23andMe's DTC Bloom Syndrome Carrier Genetic Test
Transgenomic to Launch ICE COLD-PCR Technology
Rosetta Launches Sequencing-based Oncology Tests by Admera Health
MedGenome Labs Launches Panorama Prenatal Test
Ambry Genetics Launches CVD Genetic Testing Panels
Exceltox Launches Pharmacogenomic Testing
PerkinElmer Launches SCID Screening Test in North America
Quest Diagnostics Introduces BRCAvantage Plus
Genetic Technologies Launches BREVAGenplus Test
Sophia Genetics Receives CE-IVD Certification for Genetic Testing
Response Genetics Launches Immuno-Oncology Assay
DeNA Life Science Launches Mycode Genetic Testing Service
Pathway Genomics Launches BRCATrue Test
Courtagen Launches Genetic Sequencing Tests for Neurodevelopmental Disorders
Myriad Genetics Launches EndoPredict® Breast Cancer Test
Assurex Health Expands GeneSight® Pharmacogenomic Testing Platform
Illumina to Launch VeriSeq Embryo Screening Tool
GENEWIZ Launches PGxOne Pharmacogenomic Test
Ambry Genetics Launches ExomeNext and ExomeNext-Rapid Genetic Tests
Pathway Genomics Launches Genetic Test to Detect Risk of Colorectal Cancer
Mount Sinai Laboratory Develops Accurate Genetic Test for SMA
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Agilent Inks Deal to Take Over Multiplicom
DNA Diagnostics Center Acquires IDENTIGENE
Genetic Analysis and Bio-Rad Ink Deal for Transferring Commercialization Rights to GA-map
Thermo Fisher Files for PMA Approval of its Oncomine Universal Dx Test
LabCorp Takes Over Sequenom
WuXi AppTec and AutoGenomics Team Up to Launch Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Technology In China
Danaher to Take Over Cepheid
Quest Diagnostics to Offer Genetic Testing Services for Ancestry
Transgenomic and LabCorp Sign Commercial License Agreement for TBIO's DNA Susceptibility Testing IP
Next Biosciences Merges with Genesis Genetics
PerkinElmer Expands Services in India
PerkinElmer Takes Over Vanadis Diagnostics
AutoGenomics and McKesson to Jointly Distribute INFINITI® Molecular Diagnostic Systems and Related Products
Transgenomic Divests GAP Business
Thermo Fisher Teams Up with Novartis and Pfizer for Developing NGS Oncology Test
NeoGenomics Acquires Clarient
MedGenome to Build Data Specific to India for Testing Kits
Roche to Take Over Kapa Biosystems
Natera Selects DNAnexus Cloud Genomics Platform for its Genetic Tests
ESPERITE Acquires InKaryo
Transgenomic Signs Agreement with Exiqon A/S
Quest Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics End BRCA Gene Patent Litigation
Roche to Acquire Majority Share of Foundation Medicine
Roche Acquires Ariosa Diagnostics
GSK Collaborates with GE on Oncology Genetic Testing
Cancer Genetics to Acquire Gentris Corporation
Natera Partners with Mount Sinai Genetic Testing Laboratory
Transgenomic to Sell SURVEYOR Nuclease Technology to Integrated DNA Technologies
Transgenomic Collaborates with Raptor Pharmaceuticals for Genetic Testing Services
AutoGenomic Signs Agreement with Genomas
Cancer Genetics Acquires BioServe Biotechnologies
PerkinElmer to Close Its Signature Genomics Testing Business
LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services Buys out Centogene's Canadian Business
CytoScan Dx Assay by Affymetrix Receives FDA Approval
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 88 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 97)
- The United States (60)
- Canada (5)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (23)
- - France (2)
- - Germany (3)
- - The United Kingdom (2)
- - Spain (1)
- - Rest of Europe (15)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5)
- Middle East (2)
- Africa (1)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7h8x42/genetic_testing
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716