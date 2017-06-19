Global 2017 Genetic Testing Strategic Business Report - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Genetic Testing in US$ Million.



The US market is further analyzed by the following Segments:



Prenatal & Newborn Genetic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing

Predictive Diagnostics.

Key Topics Covered:



1. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

A Curtain Raiser

Top Ten Genetic Disorders Worldwide

Genetic Testing: Heralding a New Era

Genetic Testing Paves the Way for Personalized Medicine

Genetic Testing

A Critical Part of the Rapidly Developing In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market

Genetic Testing: The Rapidly Growing Segment of Molecular Diagnostics Market

An Overview of Current Technologies in Genetic Testing

Biomarker Discovery Leads to Advanced Genetic Testing

List of US-FDA Approved Biomarkers for Cancer

Ballooning Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities

Aging Population Drives the Genetic Testing Market

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Demand



2. SEGMENTAL REVIEW

Prenatal Testing Market to Rise

List of Genetic Disorders by Event, Genetic Manifestation and Prevalence

Prenatal Testing

Changing the World of Pregnancy Care

Prenatal Testing

A Rudimentary Overview

List of Available Prenatal Screening and Diagnostic Tests by Indication

Conventional Invasive Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques

A Risky Affair

Other Negativities of Existing Invasive Techniques

Emergence of Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis (NIPD)

US Leads in NIPD Market

Competition Intensifies in the NIPD Market

Commercially Available NIPD (Genetic) Tests for Aneuploidy in the US

NIPD Eliminates Risks and Uncertainty of Conventional Diagnostic Procedures

Opposition to NIPD Technique

A Significant Hurdle to Adoption

Benefits Outweigh Snags in NIPD Tests

Major Factors Influencing Penetration of NIPD Tests

Diversity in NIPD Usage on the Cards

Expanded Newborn Screening

Technological Advancements Boost Prenatal Genetic Screening Market

CMA Stakes Claim as the First-Line Test in Fetal Abnormalities; Issues Hinder Growth

Strain on Resources Prevent Wide Adoption of Expanded Carrier Sequencing

Fetal Diagnostic WES

A Promising Advancement in Prenatal Screening

Predictive Diagnostics

Breast Cancer Gene Testing Market to Expand Strongly

Myriad Genetics

The Unquestioned Leader in Breast Cancer Testing

Routine Clinical Testing Vs. Predictive Genetic Testing

Increasing Incidence and Prevalence of CDDs: A Major Growth Driver

Discovery of Novel Biomarkers Crucial to Predictive Diagnostics

Unresolved Issues Hamper Widespread Implementation of Genetic Diagnosis and Testing for Monogenetic Disease

Dearth of Genetic Counselors

A Major Hurdle for the Predictive Genetic Testing

Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing Market



3. MARKET TRENDS

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing

A Key Trend in the Genetic Testing Market

Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing is Here to Stay

Creating a Platform for New Companies

Business Models for DTC Genetic Testing Firms

Growing Prominence of DTC Genetic Testing: A Boon or a Curse?

Genetic Screening of Newborns to Rise

Pre-implantation Genetic Diagnosis (PGD)

A Major Driver for the Genetic Testing Market

Whole Genome Sequencing

Boon or Bane to Genetic Testing?

Utility of Genetic Testing for Warfarin Study

As Technologies Grow, Need for Better Interpretation of Tests Increases

Selling Collected Patient Genetic Information Becomes a New Business

Oncology

A Key Focus Area for Genetic Testing

Liquid Biopsy to Change the Face of Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment

Genetic Testing May Aid CNS Disease Therapeutics

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Major Focus Area for Genetic Testing

Alzheimer's Disease

Validity of Emerging Genetic Tests for Alzheimer's

Newly Developed Test Predicts Age of Onset of Alzheimer's

Huntington's Disease

Genetic Testing

An Indispensable Tool for Cystic Fibrosis

Histocompatibility Testing

Next-Generation Sequencing

A Giant Leap in Genome Sequencing

Pediatric Genetic Testing for Screening Adult Onset Disorders Fast Gaining Acceptance

Better Regulatory Safeguards Required for Global Genetic Testing Industry

Challenges Faced

Controversial Applications Marr Genetic Testing Market

Genetic Counseling: Gaining Momentum

Online Approach Gains Momentum

Recommendations of ACOG and ACGM Augments Demand for Cystic Fibrosis Testing

Ethical Issues & Need for Appropriate Regulating Policies

Issues Related to Genetic Tests for Obesity

Diagnosis and Treatment during Pregnancy

An Effective Way of Alleviating Syphilis Related Deaths and Stillbirths



4. MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS MARKET - AN INSIGHT

Global Molecular Diagnostics on a High Growth Curve

Automation Driving Global Market

Molecular Diagnostics: Marking the Convergence of Numerous Technologies

MDx Market for Infectious Diseases Zooming Ahead

Aging Population, Disease Incidence

Fundamental Drivers of Growth

Pharmaceutical Firms Carving Their Niche in Molecular Diagnostics Market

Towards Tailoring the Right Treatment for the Right Disease

Limited Reimbursements by Third Party Payers

A Stumbling Block

Disease-Specific Molecular Diagnostics to Deliver Improved Clinical Outcomes

Molecular Diagnostics and Intellectual Property

Business Opportunities in the Offing

Medical Training and Practice Challenges

Hurdles All the Way for Companies Eyeing Molecular Diagnostics

Product Marketing

Key to Commercial Success

Integration of Molecular Diagnostics into Therapeutics

Molecular Diagnostics

Moving from Centralization to Decentralization

Competitive Landscape of the Molecular Diagnostics Market

New Entrants Eye Unmet Needs



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Preface to Genetic Testing

Genetic Testing and its Applications

Gene Candidate and Genome Screen

DNA Chip' to Chip into Genetic Field

Techniques Used to Identify Changes in Genes

Types of Genetic Testing

Prenatal Diagnosis

Cancer Testing

Carrier Identification

Newborn Screening

Predictive Testing

Pre-Symptomatic Testing

Cytogenetic Tests

Steps in Genetic Testing Process

Limitations

Risks and Other Limitations of Genetic Testing

Medical Institutions to Reap the Benefit of Genetic Testing

Pharmacogenetics/Pharmacogenomics

Review of Select Genetic Tests

Cystic Fibrosis

Breast and Ovarian Cancer (BRCA)

Alzheimer's disease

Colorectal Cancer

Haemochromatosis (HH)

Cowden Syndrome

Huntington's disease (HD)

Costs of Select Tests

Genetic Testing Techniques

Signal Amplification Technologies

PCR

New Developments

Quantitative Real-Time PCR for Molecular Diagnostics

Signal Detection and Quantification

Quantitative Real-Time RT-PCR Analysis

Applications of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Analysis

Viral Detection and Viral-Load Monitoring

Sensitive Detection of Infectious Disease Agents

Predisposition Testing

Non-PCR Methods

Other Signal Amplification Technologies

DNA Probe Based Products

Direct Detection of Specific Nucleic Acid Sequences

Nucleic Acid Amplification and Detection

DNA Sequencing and Gene Detection

Arrays of Immobilized Probes (DNA Chips) in Gene Detection

RNA Diagnostics



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INNOVATIONS

AutoGenomics Rolls Out INFINITI® H. pylori Assay

23andMe Obtains FDA Approval for Personal Genetic Test for Select Diseases

Invitae Adds News Tests to Proactive Genetic Testing Repertoire

Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches CarrierScan Assay

MedGenome Unveils Claria Carrier Screening Test in India

Phosphorus Rolls Out Advances Tests for Inherited Conditions

Cancer Genetics Launches Genomic Panel for HBOC

Illumina, Bio-Rad Launch Single-Cell Genomic Sequencing Solution

MyHeritage Introduces MyHeritage DNA Service

Thermo Fisher Scientific Unveils Clariom Pico Assays

IBM Watson Health, Quest Diagnostics Roll Out IBM Watson Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Introduces PharmacoScan Solution

Good Start Genetics Launches EmbryVu PGS Test

Spark Therapeutics Introduces Testing for Inherited Retinal Diseases

AutoGenomics Launches INFINITI® Buccal Sample Collection Kit

FutuTest Launches FERTIFY Genetic Test

Quest Diagnostics Introduces New Cancer Test Services

Good Start Genetics Launches Next-Generation Embryo Screening Solution

Invitae Introduces Pediatric Tests for Rare Disease and Pediatric Genetics

Contextual Genomics Introduces Cancer Genome Test

Transgenomic Introduces CMT NGS Panel

Ambry Genetics Rolls Out Suite of Genetic Testing Panels for Epilepsy

Good Start Genetics Introduces EmbryVu PGS Test

23andMe Secures FDA Approval for New Trimmed Down DNA-based Health Analysis

Roche Rolls Out Oncology Assay

AutoGenomics Launches INFINITI® SMART

Transgenomic Rolls Out Transgenomic Leukodystrophy NGS Panel

Color Genomics Rolls Out New Test for Cancer-Associated Genes

PerkinElmer Launches Genetic Screening Processor® Instruments in China

Mayo Clinic Launches Eight NGS Panels for Cardiac Disorders

Sequenom Laboratories and Recombine Launch HerediT® UNIVERSAL

Multipicom NV Launches ADH MASTR v2 assay

23andMe Launches Drug Development Unit

Quest Diagnostics Launches Neurome Exome Sequencing Service

Roche Launches cobas 6800/8800 Systems

Agena Biosciences Launches MassARRAY 24-Well System

FDA Grants Marketing Approval to 23andMe's DTC Bloom Syndrome Carrier Genetic Test

Transgenomic to Launch ICE COLD-PCR Technology

Rosetta Launches Sequencing-based Oncology Tests by Admera Health

MedGenome Labs Launches Panorama Prenatal Test

Ambry Genetics Launches CVD Genetic Testing Panels

Exceltox Launches Pharmacogenomic Testing

PerkinElmer Launches SCID Screening Test in North America

Quest Diagnostics Introduces BRCAvantage Plus

Genetic Technologies Launches BREVAGenplus Test

Sophia Genetics Receives CE-IVD Certification for Genetic Testing

Response Genetics Launches Immuno-Oncology Assay

DeNA Life Science Launches Mycode Genetic Testing Service

Pathway Genomics Launches BRCATrue Test

Courtagen Launches Genetic Sequencing Tests for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

Myriad Genetics Launches EndoPredict® Breast Cancer Test

Assurex Health Expands GeneSight® Pharmacogenomic Testing Platform

Illumina to Launch VeriSeq Embryo Screening Tool

GENEWIZ Launches PGxOne Pharmacogenomic Test

Ambry Genetics Launches ExomeNext and ExomeNext-Rapid Genetic Tests

Pathway Genomics Launches Genetic Test to Detect Risk of Colorectal Cancer

Mount Sinai Laboratory Develops Accurate Genetic Test for SMA



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Agilent Inks Deal to Take Over Multiplicom

DNA Diagnostics Center Acquires IDENTIGENE

Genetic Analysis and Bio-Rad Ink Deal for Transferring Commercialization Rights to GA-map

Thermo Fisher Files for PMA Approval of its Oncomine Universal Dx Test

LabCorp Takes Over Sequenom

WuXi AppTec and AutoGenomics Team Up to Launch Advanced Molecular Diagnostic Technology In China

Danaher to Take Over Cepheid

Quest Diagnostics to Offer Genetic Testing Services for Ancestry

Transgenomic and LabCorp Sign Commercial License Agreement for TBIO's DNA Susceptibility Testing IP

Next Biosciences Merges with Genesis Genetics

PerkinElmer Expands Services in India

PerkinElmer Takes Over Vanadis Diagnostics

AutoGenomics and McKesson to Jointly Distribute INFINITI® Molecular Diagnostic Systems and Related Products

Transgenomic Divests GAP Business

Thermo Fisher Teams Up with Novartis and Pfizer for Developing NGS Oncology Test

NeoGenomics Acquires Clarient

MedGenome to Build Data Specific to India for Testing Kits

Roche to Take Over Kapa Biosystems

Natera Selects DNAnexus Cloud Genomics Platform for its Genetic Tests

ESPERITE Acquires InKaryo

Transgenomic Signs Agreement with Exiqon A/S

Quest Diagnostics and Myriad Genetics End BRCA Gene Patent Litigation

Roche to Acquire Majority Share of Foundation Medicine

Roche Acquires Ariosa Diagnostics

GSK Collaborates with GE on Oncology Genetic Testing

Cancer Genetics to Acquire Gentris Corporation

Natera Partners with Mount Sinai Genetic Testing Laboratory

Transgenomic to Sell SURVEYOR Nuclease Technology to Integrated DNA Technologies

Transgenomic Collaborates with Raptor Pharmaceuticals for Genetic Testing Services

AutoGenomic Signs Agreement with Genomas

Cancer Genetics Acquires BioServe Biotechnologies

PerkinElmer to Close Its Signature Genomics Testing Business

LifeLabs Medical Laboratory Services Buys out Centogene's Canadian Business

CytoScan Dx Assay by Affymetrix Receives FDA Approval



8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



