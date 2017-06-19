Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC: New CFO Synlab Group 19-Jun-2017 / 18:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE.* *New CFO Synlab Group* Munich, 19 June 2017 - Synlab Group ('Synlab' or 'the Group') today announces the appointment of Sami Badarani as Group CFO with effect from July 1, 2017. Sami is a highly experienced CFO across several industries and international markets. He was formerly CFO of Bureau Veritas, the global testing, inspection and certification firm; Director of Group Finance of Alliance Boots, the international pharmacy-led health and beauty group, and CFO of GE Energy Contractual Services, a global services business. He is currently a non-executive Director at DNV GL which provides services to advance the safety and sustainability of businesses worldwide. Sami is a French national who has worked in senior finance roles for global businesses based in France, the UK and USA. Sami will replace Vincent Marcel who steps down as Synlab Group CFO to pursue other business interests. Vincent became Synlab Group CFO in January 2016 following the Labco-Synlab combination. He was formerly CFO of Labco since 2011 and was instrumental in the growth and transformation of Labco and the successful sale of the business to Cinven in July 2015. Dr. Bartl Wimmer, Synlab Group CEO, commented: "I am pleased to welcome Sami as the new Group CFO. He brings significant experience to the Board of Synlab given his previous CFO positions at several leading global businesses. He joins at an exciting time as Synlab continues to grow internationally through acquisition and further organic growth. On behalf of the entire Board, we look forward to working with him to ensure that the business remains well capitalised and has the optimum capital structure to take advantage of ongoing growth opportunities." "I would like to thank Vincent for his significant contribution to the success of the Synlab business. He became Synlab Group CFO following the combination of Synlab and Labco and steps down with the Group in a strong financial position and extremely well positioned for further expansion. We wish him every success with his future career." - Ends - *Forward-Looking Information is Subject to Risk and Uncertainty* This press release may include certain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and Synlab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. *For more information:* +-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ |*Synlab* |+49 (0) 69 9203 7183 | | | | |Daniel Herbert, FTI |Daniel.Herbert@fticonsulting.com| |Consulting | | +-----------------------------+--------------------------------+ Language: English ISIN: XS1268471494, XS1268475727 Category Code: BOA TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300US0Y3NXR23K397 Sequence No.: 4322 End of Announcement EQS News Service 584339 19-Jun-2017

June 19, 2017 13:27 ET (17:27 GMT)