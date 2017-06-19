Global and China Lithium Carbonate Market, 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global lithium carbonate output was 244.2 kilotons in 2016, and will increase rapidly as new NEV capacity is fully released. Meanwhile, thanks to rapid development of the NEV industry, the demand for power batteries also surges. Global lithium carbonate consumption stood at 226 kilotons in 2016, 27% of which went into the battery industry, in contrast to 41% in China's lithium carbonate consumption mix.



Domestic output of lithium extracted from salt lake brine is 28 kt/a with production facilities not operating at full capacity, and new capacity will be approximately 65 kt/a. China's production of lithium extracted from ores is 55.2 kt/a, compared with designed one of 67.5 kt/a. The reason for a high output of lithium extracted from ores is that adequate supply of lithium ores from Talison solves the bottleneck of raw material shortage, enabling the release of most small and medium-sized enterprises' capacity. It is expected new capacity will be roughly 32 kt/a.



Despite capacity expansions by Chinese lithium carbonate producers in recent years, the enterprises concerned run actual capacity far lower than designed one, exacerbated a slower capacity release, resulting in a short supply of lithium carbonate in the Chinese market. In addition, as domestic enterprises mostly import Australian ores as raw materials, capacity may be limited by rising costs of raw materials in the long run. Lithium carbonate output was 54 kilotons and apparent consumption 87 kilotons in China in 2016, indicating a supply gap of up to 33 kilotons. Domestic demand for lithium carbonate will rise at a rate of 20% over the next couple of years, a pace faster than the global average, approximating 167 kilotons in 2020.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Lithium Carbonate



2 Development of Global Lithium Carbonate Industry



3 Development of China Lithium Carbonate Industry



4 Import & Export of Lithium Carbonate in China



5 Production Costs and Prices



6 Chinese Lithium Battery Market



7 Global Lithium Carbonate Producers



8 Chinese Lithium Carbonate Producers



Companies Mentioned



ABA Guangsheng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Albemarle

FMC

Galaxy Resources

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Special Electric Motor Co., Ltd.

Nordic Mining

Orocobre

Qinghai Salt Lake Industry Co., Ltd.

SQM

Sentient

Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Jixiang Lithium Technology Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Ni & Co Guorun New Materials Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Western Resources Holding Co., Ltd.

Simbol Materials

Tianqi Lithium Corporation

Tibet Mineral Development Co., Ltd.

Tibet Urban Development and Investment Co., Ltd.

Western Mining Co., Ltd.

Xinjiang Lithium Salt Plant

Youngy Co., Ltd.

