La Fondation Montreal inc. and LOJIQ launched last week at Rendez-vous Montreal inc., an exclusive call for projects to the young entrepreneurs supported by the Foundation. Entrepreneurs who meet the eligibility criteria of the LOJIQ organization and the conditions stipulated in the call for candidacies may benefit from the financial and logistical support of LOJIQ and customized support offered by the Foundation.

"This partnership seeks to contribute to the outreach of local youth entrepreneurship and favour the consolidation of different business projects through an international advanced training experience combining the forces of La Fondation Montreal Inc. with those of LOJIQ," declared Michel Robitaille, President and CEO of LOJIQ.

LOJIQ will offer 10 selected entrepreneurs an all-inclusive grant of up to $2,000, depending on the destination. This amount will serve to cover the international mobility costs related to each advanced training project. The selected entrepreneurs will also obtain public liability insurance coverage and financial support to obtain travel and medical insurance for the duration of the project abroad, in addition to logistical support.

"This initiative offers international business and export opportunities for young entrepreneurs, by combining the customized support services offered by La Fondation Montreal Inc. and the logistical support offered by LOJIQ," declares Liette Lamonde, Executive Director of La Fondation Montreal inc.

La Fondation Montreal inc. offers a half-day activity to the 10 selected entrepreneurs on how to do business internationally, training on "Trade Fairs and Shows" to maximize their return on investment, and a la carte support by coaches with international experience.

Interested entrepreneurs must propose their travel agenda according to their development objectives. The stay must take place between November 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. To learn more about the conditions stipulated in the call for candidacies, the eligibility criteria, and to submit your project online, please visit LOJIQ website: bit.ly/2twoog2.

About Fondation Montreal inc.

Fondation Montreal Inc. invests in the creation, expansion and ongoing support of promising businesses who contribute to the economic development of Montreal. Since 1996, the Fondation has awarded more than $7,7 million in grants to help start more than 925 companies in Montreal and to create jobs in all sectors. The Fondation has contributed to the creation of over $76 million in investments for Montreal.

