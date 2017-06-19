Global Teleprotection Market Growth at CAGR of 19.04%, 2017-2021 - Latest Challenges, Trends & Drivers - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Teleprotection Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global teleprotection market to grow at a CAGR of 19.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Teleprotection systems are adopted by some major end-user industries such as telecommunication and power. Other end-user industries of teleprotection systems that are gaining popularity are transportation, IT, and aerospace and defense.



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global teleprotection market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for teleprotection from various end-users. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing demand from the aerospace and defense industry. Aerospace and defense is the nontraditional end-user industry of the teleprotection market. One of the major reasons for this is the growing need to regulate power in these sectors. As the aerospace sector demands for uninterrupted flow of balanced power for monitoring and managing aerospace activities, it is vital to adopt teleprotection systems. In the defense sector, there is high demand for managing power flow to monitor borders and even control rooms.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is growth in demand for power generation. Rise in industrialization and rapid infrastructure development across the world have created a huge demand for electricity. To meet this demand, countries are increasing their installed power capacities.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is unpredictable oil prices. The recent fall in crude oil prices will hinder the growth of the global teleprotection market as the oil and gas industry is one of the end-user industries for teleprotection equipment. Shale gas explorations in the US are on the rise and have reached record levels. The Middle East countries, on the other hand, have not reduced their output as they fear of losing market share. This has caused a continuous fall in oil and gas prices.



Key vendors



ABB

Siemens

Schneider Electric

GE

Other prominent vendors



Alcatel-Lucent

Alstom

AltaLink

Cisco

Valiant Communications

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4ljwg7/global

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716