SMYRNA, TN -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Franke, a global leader in the manufacture of luxury sinks and faucets, is reshaping its Kitchen Systems leadership team by promoting two experienced senior level executives, a move that strengthens Franke's vision of elevating and reorienting the heart of the home by creating the most beautiful, innovative and functional sinks, faucets, and kitchen accessories available to discriminating customers throughout the global marketplace.

Senior promotions include:

Oliver Bahr, President Franke Kitchen Systems North America

Daniel Schwab, VP Sales Franke Kitchen Systems & KWC North America





"Since joining the company Oliver and Daniel, have been instrumental in driving Franke Kitchen Systems' creation and dissemination of sinks and faucets that are the essence of form, function and freedom in the kitchen," said Alexander Zchokke, CEO Franke Group. "Under their guidance, we will orient Franke's newest innovations and cutting-edge designs toward a vision of tomorrow's kitchen where the sink and faucet are the place where everyone naturally gravitates to take part in the preparation and cleaning rituals so central to our shared celebrations."

Oliver Bahr, President, Franke Kitchen Systems North America

In his new role as President of Franke Kitchen Systems North America, Bahr will drive strategic priorities for Kitchen Systems North America, infusing within his team the company's vision of tomorrow's kitchen as the heart of the home, with the sink, faucet, innovative accessories, food waste disposers and water filtration systems at its center.

Bahr joined Franke Kitchen Systems in 2013 as Sales & Marketing Head for the U.S. Retail Channel, and later assumed the role of VP Sales. Bahr has overseen substantial improvements in the U.S. Retail Channel and introduced various improvement initiatives in the U.S. Luxury & KWC Channel. He is a member of Franke's Global Leadership Team.

Bahr has 15 years of strategic sales, marketing, and management experience at companies such as Bosch Power Tools and Black & Decker. He received his bachelor's degree in marketing and psychology from Johnson & Wales University. Bahr enjoys playing ice hockey and golf and spending time with his wife and two children. He and his family currently reside in Nashville, Tenn.

Daniel Schwab, VP Sales, Franke Kitchen Systems & KWC North America

As VP Sales Franke Kitchen Systems & KWC North America, Schwab will continue to develop awareness of Franke and KWC. He will maintain focus on the strategic development and growth of the Sales Channel for both brands, while underscoring the importance of the highest quality products and their benefits to the customer.

Schwab has 10 years' experience in strategic management and project execution. Most recently, he worked for Franke in Switzerland and was closely involved in Sales Excellence initiatives for the Group. Since joining Franke as Chief of Staff & Corporate Project Leader in 2015, Schwab has led numerous M&A projects and has been a key driver of Franke's group-wide initiatives: the Sales Excellence and Innovation Push. He is a member of Franke's Global Leadership Team.

Prior to joining Franke, Schwab was business development manager for the Sulzer Group and a project leader for The Boston Consulting Group. He graduated from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland with a degree in strategic management and marketing. Schwab enjoys cooking, is a passionate snowboarder and likes spending time with his children. Schwab and his family are new residents of Nashville, Tenn.

About Franke Group

Franke belongs to the Artemis Group and is a world-leading provider of solutions for residential kitchens and bathrooms, public washrooms, professional foodservice and coffee preparation. The Group operates worldwide and employs around 9,000 people in 40 countries. For more information, visit www.franke.us/ks.

Media Contact:

Laura Stephens

DVL Seigenthaler

laura.stephens@dvlseigenthaler.com



