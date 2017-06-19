Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) Industry Report" report to their offering.
The Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 290 companies, including AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES LLC and SCAPA GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY.
This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.
The latest Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:
See the market leaders
Identify companies heading for failure
Seek out the most attractive acquisition
Analyse industry trends
Benchmark their own financial performance
Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance at this Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) report will tell you that 21 companies have a declining financial rating, while 10 have shown good sales growth.
Each of the largest 290 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.
Every business is examined on the following features:
The Plimsoll Chart: A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance
Four-year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet
A written summary highlighting key performance issues
Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) market.
This section includes:
Best Trading Partners
Sales Growth Analysis
Profit Analysis
Market Size
Rankings
Companies Mentioned Partial List
3M Company
ACHEM Technology Corporation
Adesia SAS
Adhesives Research Inc.
Advance Tapes Group Limited
Advance Tapes International Limited
Alimac S.r.l.
American Biltrite Inc.
Avery Dennison Corporation
Baolishi (Shenzhen) Jiaozhan Products Co. Ltd.
Bemis Company Inc.
Biolink Gesellschaft Fuer Verbindungstechnologien mbH
Boston Tapes SpA
Bow Tape Co. Ltd.
Bruce Douglas Marketing Limited
CCL Industries Inc.
Cintas Adhesivas Ubis SA
Coroplast Fritz Mueller GmbH Co. K.G.
Coroplast Sp. z o.o.
Crocodile Tape Co. Inc.
Czech Pack s.r.o.
Dalpo Sp. z o.o.
Dolpap Sp. z o.o.
