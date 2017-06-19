Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) Industry Report" report to their offering.

The Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) Analysis provides a detailed overview of the Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) market and delivers a comprehensive individual analysis on the top 290 companies, including AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, SHURTAPE TECHNOLOGIES LLC and SCAPA GROUP PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY.

This report includes a wealth of information on the financial trends over the past four years.

The latest Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) analysis is ideal for anyone wanting to:

See the market leaders

Identify companies heading for failure

Seek out the most attractive acquisition

Analyse industry trends

Benchmark their own financial performance

Using exclusive methodology, a quick glance at this Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) report will tell you that 21 companies have a declining financial rating, while 10 have shown good sales growth.

Each of the largest 290 companies is meticulously scrutinised in an individual assessment and is analysed using the most up-to-date and current financial data.

Every business is examined on the following features:

The Plimsoll Chart: A graphical assessment of a company's financial performance

Four-year assessment of the profit/loss and balance sheet

A written summary highlighting key performance issues

Subsequently, you will receive a thorough 100-page market analysis highlighting the latest changes in the Pressure Sensitive Tapes Adhesives (GLOBAL) market.

This section includes:

Best Trading Partners

Sales Growth Analysis

Profit Analysis

Market Size

Rankings

Companies Mentioned Partial List

3M Company

ACHEM Technology Corporation

Adesia SAS

Adhesives Research Inc.

Advance Tapes Group Limited

Advance Tapes International Limited

Alimac S.r.l.

American Biltrite Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Baolishi (Shenzhen) Jiaozhan Products Co. Ltd.

Bemis Company Inc.

Biolink Gesellschaft Fuer Verbindungstechnologien mbH

Boston Tapes SpA

Bow Tape Co. Ltd.

Bruce Douglas Marketing Limited

CCL Industries Inc.

Cintas Adhesivas Ubis SA

Coroplast Fritz Mueller GmbH Co. K.G.

Coroplast Sp. z o.o.

Crocodile Tape Co. Inc.

Czech Pack s.r.o.

Dalpo Sp. z o.o.

Dolpap Sp. z o.o.

