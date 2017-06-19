Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021 - One Driver in the Market is Premiumization Through Product Innovation - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global entrance floor mat market to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is premiumization through product innovation. Entrance floor mats are essential commodities of everyday use. They prevent injuries by reducing slips and falls. Entrance floor mats help users build the first line of defense to prevent moisture and dirt from entering the premises of the house and damage the flooring. In the developed economies, consumers are willing to spend extra on high-quality premium products.

One trend in the market is technological advances in entrance matting products. Technological advances in entrance matting products are trending in the global entrance floor mat market. Technological advances have led to improvements in raw materials in the recent years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high competition from unorganized players. Well-established global vendors face high competition from unorganized players. Unorganized players are not registered with the government and their terms of employment are neither fixed nor regular. These unorganized players offer similar products like those offered by the major vendors. Therefore, brand and price constitute two of the key differentiating factors between the organized and unorganized players.

Key vendors



3M

Cintas

Forbo International

NoTrax

UniFirst

Other prominent vendors



American Floor Mats

Apache Mills

Bergo Flooring

Birrus Matting Systems

Crown Matting Technologies

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES

Milliken & Company

PromoMatting

Unimat Industries



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Market segmentation by material



Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 10: Geographical segmentation



Part 11: Key leading countries



Part 12: Decision framework



Part 13: Drivers and challenges



Part 14: Market trends



Part 15: Vendor landscape



Part 16: Key vendor analysis



