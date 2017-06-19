sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021 - One Driver in the Market is Premiumization Through Product Innovation - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global entrance floor mat market to grow at a CAGR of 4.85% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Entrance Floor Mat Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is premiumization through product innovation. Entrance floor mats are essential commodities of everyday use. They prevent injuries by reducing slips and falls. Entrance floor mats help users build the first line of defense to prevent moisture and dirt from entering the premises of the house and damage the flooring. In the developed economies, consumers are willing to spend extra on high-quality premium products.

One trend in the market is technological advances in entrance matting products. Technological advances in entrance matting products are trending in the global entrance floor mat market. Technological advances have led to improvements in raw materials in the recent years.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high competition from unorganized players. Well-established global vendors face high competition from unorganized players. Unorganized players are not registered with the government and their terms of employment are neither fixed nor regular. These unorganized players offer similar products like those offered by the major vendors. Therefore, brand and price constitute two of the key differentiating factors between the organized and unorganized players.


Key vendors

  • 3M
  • Cintas
  • Forbo International
  • NoTrax
  • UniFirst

Other prominent vendors

  • American Floor Mats
  • Apache Mills
  • Bergo Flooring
  • Birrus Matting Systems
  • Crown Matting Technologies
  • Eagle Mat and Floor Products
  • KLEEN-TEX INDUSTRIES
  • Milliken & Company
  • PromoMatting
  • Unimat Industries

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Market segmentation by material

Part 09: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 10: Geographical segmentation

Part 11: Key leading countries

Part 12: Decision framework

Part 13: Drivers and challenges

Part 14: Market trends

Part 15: Vendor landscape

Part 16: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8lbc4q/global_entrance


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




