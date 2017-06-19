Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market Growth at CAGR of 13.77%, 2017-2021 - Latest Drivers, Trends & Challenges - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dublin - Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Mobile Robot Charging Station Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global Mobile Robot Charging Station market to grow at a CAGR of 13.77% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Mobile Robot Charging Station market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales and replacement.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is contactless charging. Autonomous mobile robots are used for continuous operations in industrial and commercial applications. The support from the charging or docking station is essential for seamless operations on the shop floor. The charging of autonomous mobile robots through charging station consumes extra time, which leads to delay in operations. The charging systems that can provide constant energy to robots are being developed to avoid such situations in the workflow.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduced cost price of electronic components. With the development of microelectronics, nanotechnology, and wireless communication technology, the use of autonomous mobile robots has been observed in multiple industrial and commercial applications. These robots are working in and around the shop floors and are enabled with autonomous charging facility. The significant decrease in the price of electronic components, such as the infrared sensors and cameras, has been observed, which has elevated the growth of the global mobile robot charging station market.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is replacement cost of charging station. Autonomous mobile robots are available in different configurations and operate at different power capacities. Mobile robot charging stations are developed for mobile robots according to their configurations and power capacity required for recharging. This is because, sometimes the charging stations encounter some technical glitches or technical breakdown, which may not support the charging process further. Therefore, such charging stations need to be replaced as the autonomous mobile robots may not be supported by other chargers.



Key vendors



Mobile Industrial Robots (MiR)

Omron Adept Technologies

SMP Robotics

VAHLE

WiBotic

Other prominent vendors



Clearpath Robotics

Fetch Robotics

RoadNarrows Robotics

Trossen Robotics



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by type



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



Part 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/48b353/global_mobile

