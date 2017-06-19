The global kennel management software marketis projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global kennel management software market for 2017-2021. Based on the deployment model, the market is divided into cloud-based and on-premises segments.

Kennel software allows users to schedule, track, and store data related to pet boarding and day care. Kennels and pet care service providers use the software to keep well-documented records of pets visited, visiting and scheduled for a visit, pet owners' information, kennel's earnings and inventory. Kennels are increasingly adopting kennel management software as they deal with a large volume of pets and clients data that include both administrative data of kennel and medical data of pets.

Technavio's research study segments the global kennel management software market into the following regions:

Americas

EMEA

APAC

Kennel management software market in the Americas

"The Americas comprise the largest segment of the kennel management software market, due to a rise in personalized pet care centers in the region. The US and Brazil are the leading regions which have implemented kennel management software solutions in almost all their kennelssays Ishmeet Kaur, a lead analyst at Technavio for enterprise application research.

The Americas has a booming population of pets. The presence of various wealthy nations with high standards of living has resulted in a larger number of its population owning dogs and cats as pets. The large number of pets have in turn created a market for related services and products including pet grooming, training, pet care products, and pet foods. This has increased the adoption of kennel management software in the Americas.

Kennel management software market in EMEA

The kennel management software market in EMEA is expected to grow in tandem with the improving pet healthcare services industry. The UK, Italy, and France are the leading countries in kennel management software solutions. Their lead is because the pet care service providers in these countries invest in technologies such as pet grooming and kennel management software to improve the quality of day-to-day operations of kennel such as grooming, boarding, vaccination, scheduling, appointment booking, and billing tasks.

European countries are adopting kennel management systems largely due to the availability of IT services and mobile technologies in the pet care industry. Digital pet care technologies are widely implemented in Europe to provide advanced personalized pet care services to the pet population in the region.

Kennel management software market in APAC

"APAC is the fastest-growing segment of the kennel management software market, projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7% through the forecast period. The kennel management software market in APAC is in the initial stages of development, with a small addressable market for vendorssays Ishmeet.

China, Japan, Philippines, and India are the leading countries in this region that have adopted kennel management software solutions. Kennel management software systems are mostly implemented by private pet care centers. The rise in the number of pet owners is an opportunity for the pet care industry, which is expected to fuel the kennel management software during the forecast period.

The top vendors in the global kennel management software market highlighted in the report are:

DaySmart Software

K9 Bytes

OJ Networks

Patterson Veterinary Supply

