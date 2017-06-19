Research and Markets - Global Kosher Foods Market 2017-2021 with ADM, Kedem Food Products, Manischewitz, Nestlé & Streit's Dominating

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Kosher Foods Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global kosher foods market to grow at a CAGR of 13.09% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Kosher Foods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing popularity of private labels. Private label kosher foods are kosher certified with kosher symbols. Private label is one of the important and prominent strategies followed in the retail sector. The market share of private label products is increasing worldwide.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in urbanization and change in lifestyle. The rise in urbanization indicates a rise in per capita income and disposable income, which translates to changes in lifestyles and dietary habits. Consumers now actively look for healthier food options, and the market in most developed economies like Japan and Canada, and also in developing nations, is getting influenced by this changing consumption pattern.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intense competition from halal foods. Halal foods and kosher foods follow two religious ways in terms of slaughtering animals and consuming foods. Halal meat is slaughtered, processed, and made according to Islamic rules and dietary laws while kosher meat is slaughtered, processed, and prepared according to Jewish dietary laws, the Kashrut. The slaughter techniques are quite similar, and both are considered as hygienic and healthy foods.
Key vendors
- ADM
- Kedem Food Products
- Manischewitz
- Nestlé
- Streit's
Other prominent vendors
- Art Chocolatier
- BASF
- Blommer Chocolate
- Brooklyn Cookie
- Denovo Beverage
- Eden Foods
- Hodo Soy
- Ice Chips
- Levana Meal Replacement
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by product
Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
