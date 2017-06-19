Research and Markets - Global Kosher Foods Market 2017-2021 with ADM, Kedem Food Products, Manischewitz, Nestlé & Streit's Dominating

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Kosher Foods Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global kosher foods market to grow at a CAGR of 13.09% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Kosher Foods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of private labels. Private label kosher foods are kosher certified with kosher symbols. Private label is one of the important and prominent strategies followed in the retail sector. The market share of private label products is increasing worldwide.



According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in urbanization and change in lifestyle. The rise in urbanization indicates a rise in per capita income and disposable income, which translates to changes in lifestyles and dietary habits. Consumers now actively look for healthier food options, and the market in most developed economies like Japan and Canada, and also in developing nations, is getting influenced by this changing consumption pattern.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intense competition from halal foods. Halal foods and kosher foods follow two religious ways in terms of slaughtering animals and consuming foods. Halal meat is slaughtered, processed, and made according to Islamic rules and dietary laws while kosher meat is slaughtered, processed, and prepared according to Jewish dietary laws, the Kashrut. The slaughter techniques are quite similar, and both are considered as hygienic and healthy foods.



Key vendors



ADM

Kedem Food Products

Manischewitz

Nestlé

Streit's

Other prominent vendors



Art Chocolatier

BASF

Blommer Chocolate

Brooklyn Cookie

Denovo Beverage

Eden Foods

Hodo Soy

Ice Chips

Levana Meal Replacement

Key Topics Covered:





Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product



Part 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4l5x57/global_kosher

