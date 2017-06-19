Regulatory News:

Electro Power Systems S.A. (Paris:EPS) ("EPS"), technology pioneer in energy storage systems and microgrids, listed on the French-regulated market Euronext Paris (EPS:FP) announces modification of number of shares and voting rights of EPS:

Total number of shares making up the share capital 7,988,299 Theoretical number of voting rights (including treasury shares) 7,988,299 Total number of exercisable voting rights (after deduction of treasury shares)* 7,977,925

treasury shares as of 17 May 2017, date of publication of the AGM convening notice on Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires ("BALO")

EPS announces also the increase of its pipeline of projects to over €150 million, spread over three main areas (grid support solutions, distributed smart storage applications and off-grid power generation solutions in emerging markets) across Europe, Sub-Saharan Africa, Southern Asia and Latin America.

EPS in a nutshell

EPS operates in the sustainable energy sector, specializing in hybrid-storage solutions and micro-grids that enable intermittent renewable sources to be transformed into a stable power source.

Listed on the French-regulated market Euronext (EPS:FP), EPS is part of the CAC® Mid Small and the CAC® All-Tradable indices and has registered office in Paris and research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

Thanks to technology covered by 125 patents and applications, combined with more than 10 years of R&D, the Group has developed hybrid energy storage solutions to stabilize electrical grids heavily penetrated by renewable sources in developed countries and, in emerging economies, to power off-grid areas at a lower cost than fossil fuels without the need for any subsidy or incentive scheme.

EPS has installed and has under commissioning in aggregate 36 large scale projects, including off-grid hybrid systems powered by renewables and energy storage totalizing over 35 MW of installed power that provides energy to over 165,000 customers every day, in addition to more than 18 MW of grid support systems, for a total capacity output of 47 MWh of systems in 21 countries worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia and Africa.

