Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2017) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that four additional drill holes have been completed in its step-out program near the copper-gold-silver mineralization discovered earlier in 2017 at the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of British Columbia. Hole G17-16, located 142 metres (m) northeast of discovery hole G16-01, intersected a 43 m intensely mineralized skarn-type zone. Hole G17-17, located 50 m west of G17-16 intersected three separate mineralized zones along a 22 m core interval. Hole G17-14 (50 m south of G17-16) intersected narrower intervals located at the upper and lower contacts of the subhorizontal host lithology. Hole G17-15 (50 m north of G17-11) intersected an intrusive unit which appears to cut-out the host lithology where drilled. Assays have been rushed and results are expected within 10 days. Holes G17-18 and G17-19, located 50 m east and north of hole G17-16, respectively, are currently underway. Drill results reported occur in holes drilled vertically (90 degree dip) or near-vertically (81.5 degree dip to achieve a 50 m step-out intersection) through sub-horizontal mineralization. EnGold believes the widths reported are essentially true widths. An updated plan map showing the drill hole locations is being added to the Company's website www.engold.ca

"Although EnGold previously advised that it would refrain from announcing drill hole information without assay, management believes the materiality of hole 17-16 was sufficient to warrant immediate visual disclosure," said EnGold President & CEO David Brett. "With two drills operating on site and multiple geophysical surveys proceeding, EnGold's technical team is busy managing a very active exploration program."

In other news, EnGold has engaged Sander Geophysics Ltd to carry out a detailed (50 metre line spacing) 274 line km airborne magnetometer and gravity survey over the approximately 5.5 km prospective trend outlined by previous gravity, mag and geological work. Management believes the new data will help the company develop better drill targets to test anomalies along the trend.

Quality Control/Quality Assurance Program

EnGold Mines Ltd follows procedures which ensure sample security, chain of custody and Quality Assurance/Quality Control for all drilling and geochemical sampling, conforming to industry practices defined by Canadian Institute for Mining, Metallurgy (CIMM) standards, and required for TSX-listed companies by National Instrument 43-101.

All core was logged and photographed. Sampled intervals were sawed in half, bagged, sealed and sent securely to ALS Canada Ltd for analyses. Half-gram samples were digested with aqua regia acid then analysed by inductively coupled plasma-atomic emission spectrometry (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (ME-ICP41). A 30 gram split is analyzed for gold by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (ME-GRA21). Copper values exceeding 1 percent were analyzed using aqua regia digestion with an ICP-AES finish (ME-OG46) to improve accuracy and precision at higher grades. As part of our comprehensive QA/QC program, one standard, one blank and one in-line replicate were inserted into the sample stream in each group of approximately 20 samples in each analytical batch.

About EnGold

EnGold is focused on exploring its 100% owned mineral property located near the town of Lac La Hache in BC's prolific Cariboo mining region. EnGold's corporate philosophy rests on three interdependent pillars: Environment, Engagement and Gold. Through sound environmental stewardship, commitment to transparent engagement with local communities, the Company is dedicated to driving exceptional shareholder and stakeholder value by discovering and developing mineral resources.

Rob Shives P.Geo., VP Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this release.

