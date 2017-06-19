Global Product Engineering Services Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017 - Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19 , 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Product Engineering Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Product Engineering Services Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $1520.71 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things

End-Users of Technology need Engineering Service Partners in Innovation

Recent Technological Developments in Product Engineering Services

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Product Engineering Services Market, By Organization Size

4.1 Large Enterprises

4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises



5 Product Engineering Services Market, By Service



Process Engineering



Knowledge-Based Engineering (KBE)

Manufacturing Engineering Support

Product and Component Design



Hardware Engineering

New Product Development

Prototype Testing

Software Engineering

Design Support

Maintenance, Repair, and Operations



6 Product Engineering Services Market, By End User



Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Industrial Manufacturing

IT

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

7 Product Engineering Services Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



Accenture PLC

Akka Technologies

Alten Group

Altran

AVL

Capgemini

Happiest Minds Technologies

HCL Technologies Limited

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited

Wipro Limited

