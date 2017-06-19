Global Product Engineering Services Market Analysis & Trends Report 2017 - Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19 , 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Product Engineering Services Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Product Engineering Services Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 9.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $1520.71 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things
- End-Users of Technology need Engineering Service Partners in Innovation
- Recent Technological Developments in Product Engineering Services
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Product Engineering Services Market, By Organization Size
4.1 Large Enterprises
4.2 Small and Medium Enterprises
5 Product Engineering Services Market, By Service
Process Engineering
- Knowledge-Based Engineering (KBE)
- Manufacturing Engineering Support
Product and Component Design
- Hardware Engineering
- New Product Development
- Prototype Testing
- Software Engineering
- Design Support
Maintenance, Repair, and Operations
6 Product Engineering Services Market, By End User
- Telecom
- Energy and Utilities
- Industrial Manufacturing
- IT
- Healthcare
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
7 Product Engineering Services Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
- Accenture PLC
- Akka Technologies
- Alten Group
- Altran
- AVL
- Capgemini
- Happiest Minds Technologies
- HCL Technologies Limited
- International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited
- Wipro Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hdjp4z/global_product
