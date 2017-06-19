Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Spa Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts that the global spa market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Spa Market 2017-2021 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is personalization of products and services. With the aim of delivering effective spa treatments to their customers, the spa industry is now focusing on providing personalized spa therapies or services. These services will enable them to further enhance their treatment results. Customers are asked to identify specific skincare concerns or parts of the body that they want to focus on in the therapy. They can also choose different kinds of treatments like calming, wellness, balancing, or re-energizing the body.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is brand positioning enabling premium pricing. The global spa industry is highly fragmented. Hence, brand positioning is an essential factor that the players need to achieve. Spa brands provide every possible facility and medical help for the health benefits of their customers. Spas that offer different types of treatments and wellness programs target customers trying to balance their hectic lifestyles and want healthy practices. The players adopt different marketing and business strategies to compete with each other and attract potential customers. This also helps them create a position in the mind of the customers by providing innovative spa services and other wellness programs. This further results in the premium pricing of these services. Premium priced spa services are also dependent on the location of the spa, superior facilities, and usage of technology-based treatments.

Key vendors:

Hot Springs Resort Spa

Lanserhof

Marriott International

Massage Envy Franchising

Rancho La Puerta

Other prominent vendors:

Aspira Spa

Canyon Ranch

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa

Clinique La Prairie

Kempinski Hotels

The Mineral Spa

The Clarins Group

Reflections Medical Spa

The Woodhouse Day Spa

Young Medical Spa

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by type

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Key leading countries

Part 09: Decision framework

Part 10: Drivers and challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrcl6z/global_spa_market.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006146/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For EST Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Fitness Centers and Health Clubs