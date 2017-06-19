Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Spa Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The report forecasts that the global spa market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Spa Market 2017-2021 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.
Commenting on the report, an analyst from the research team said: The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is personalization of products and services. With the aim of delivering effective spa treatments to their customers, the spa industry is now focusing on providing personalized spa therapies or services. These services will enable them to further enhance their treatment results. Customers are asked to identify specific skincare concerns or parts of the body that they want to focus on in the therapy. They can also choose different kinds of treatments like calming, wellness, balancing, or re-energizing the body.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is brand positioning enabling premium pricing. The global spa industry is highly fragmented. Hence, brand positioning is an essential factor that the players need to achieve. Spa brands provide every possible facility and medical help for the health benefits of their customers. Spas that offer different types of treatments and wellness programs target customers trying to balance their hectic lifestyles and want healthy practices. The players adopt different marketing and business strategies to compete with each other and attract potential customers. This also helps them create a position in the mind of the customers by providing innovative spa services and other wellness programs. This further results in the premium pricing of these services. Premium priced spa services are also dependent on the location of the spa, superior facilities, and usage of technology-based treatments.
Key vendors:
- Hot Springs Resort Spa
- Lanserhof
- Marriott International
- Massage Envy Franchising
- Rancho La Puerta
Other prominent vendors:
- Aspira Spa
- Canyon Ranch
- Cal-a-Vie Health Spa
- Clinique La Prairie
- Kempinski Hotels
- The Mineral Spa
- The Clarins Group
- Reflections Medical Spa
- The Woodhouse Day Spa
- Young Medical Spa
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by type
Part 07: Geographical segmentation
Part 08: Key leading countries
Part 09: Decision framework
Part 10: Drivers and challenges
Part 11: Market trends
Part 12: Vendor landscape
Part 13: Key vendor analysis
