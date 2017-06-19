YORBA LINDA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Brandywine Homes has started building model homes at Newbury, a 8.38-acre community offering 15 estate homes on Highland Avenue in Yorba Linda. The community is scheduled to open for sale in Fall of 2017.

"We can't wait to show this one-of-a-kind community to homebuyers," said Dave Barisic, principal in charge of sales and marketing at Brandywine Homes, a pioneer of infill development in Southern California. "Nowhere else can they find this level of luxury homes in a rural setting. Yorba Linda is a charming small town with so much to offer, from award-winning schools to upscale shopping and dining."

The five- and six-bedroom, six-bathroom homes will average between 4,761 to 5,046 square feet. The two-story houses, with attached four-car garages on pool-sized lots, will have spacious floor plans, hand-selected designer finishes, high-end appliances and optional wok kitchens and walk-in pantries. Prices will start from the high $1 millions.

Yorba Linda, an affluent suburb in Orange County, is the birthplace of former President Richard Nixon and home to hundreds of miles of equestrian, hiking and biking trails. Newbury is minutes from the 91 Freeway and close to entertainment centers including Angel Stadium, Honda Center, Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. Newbury is a short drive from Brea Mall and California State University, Fullerton.

Newbury is Brandywine's third community in Yorba Linda. Covington, a 5.1-acre urban infill community with 51 luxury townhomes across from the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum, closed out last year. Brandywine is currently selling at Provence, a 3.24-acre community with 28 single-family, three- and four-bedroom homes also located near the Richard Nixon Presidential Library.

About Brandywine Homes

Brandywine Homes is a residential homebuilder based in Irvine, Calif., with over two decades of experience in developing challenging infill sites, revitalizing some of Southern California's oldest and most established neighborhoods. Founded in 1994, the family-owned and operated company has built or developed almost 60 small- and mid-sized infill communities totaling $1.1 billion in revenues. The company builds homes that respect and complement the heritage, values and architectural integrity of existing neighborhoods and the people who live there -- making a positive contribution to the community. www.brandywine-homes.com. Social media: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Brandywine Blog.

To learn more about Newbury or to join the Interest List, please visit http://www.brandywine-homes.com/neighborhoods/newbury/

