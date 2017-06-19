Global Robotic Lab Automation Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Robotic Lab Automation: Specimen Transport Robots, Robotic Centrifugation, Capping Robots, Robotic Liquid Handlers, and Other Clinical Laboratory Systems" report to their offering.
The report discusses ongoing trends in diagnostic laboratory robotic systems. A shrinking field of qualified laboratory personnel, and increasing diagnostic test demand driven by an aging population and the development of novel tests, have fueled the necessity for increased adoption and use of automation, including robots. Laboratory management must have a clear vision of how to best move their clinical laboratory's capabilities into the future with automation.
Challenges to robotic and automation vendors are also discussed in this market review, including miniaturization, modular automation and robotics, scalability, and demands from users. Robotics and automation are, in part, being dictated by the need for smaller, more-flexible analyzers and next-generation technology including microfluidics; lab management software; and web-based real-time services. Many robotics and automation system manufacturers address the trend toward modular automation, including task-targeted automation and robotics. Automation solutions are meant to be scalable and flexible to meet the demands of any size laboratory. Users need robotic vendors that offer systems that can be integrated. They need systems with standardized file formats and interconnect systems that enable one manufacturer's software or hardware to communicate with another's.
Robotic automation can be added to clinical laboratories to keep up with increasing work flow demands, or to consolidate multi-discipline testing. Robotic Lab Automation notes market developments, including walk away specimen processing, sample processing automation, robotics PCR setup, folding arm technology, custom robotics, and programmability.
Market forecasts covering the laboratory robotics segments are based on an examination of current market conditions and on investigations into the development of new products by key companies.
The report's market data provide multiple year forecasts for different product segments and market forecasts focus on segments where robotics plays an important role, including the following world market segments:
- Specimen Transport Robots Systems, 2016-2021
- Robotic Storage Retrieval Systems, 2016-2021
- Robotic Liquid Handlers Systems, 2016-2021
- Robotic Capping/Decapping Systems, 2016-2021
- Robotic Sorting Systems, 2016-2021
- Robotic Centrifugation, 2016-2021
The Report Profiles Companies Involved in Developing and Marketing Diagnostic Laboratory Robotic Systems and Equipment:
- Accel Biotech
- Aethon
- Agilent Technologies
- Andrew Alliance
- Astech Projects
- Beckman Coulter
- Biosero
- Brooks Automation
- Caliper Life Sciences
- Festo
- Hamilton Co.
- HTZ
- Hudson Robotics
- IAM Robotics
- J-Kem Scientific
- Lab Services BV
- Labcyte
- Labotix Automation
- Leap Technologies
- Motoman Robotics Div., Yaskawa America
- NanoScreen
- Peak Analysis and Automation
- R/X Automation Solutions
- Swisslog
- Tecan Group
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Xiril
- Zinsser Analytic
Key Topics Covered:
1: Executive Summary
- Improving Efficiency
- Minimizing Non-Value-Added Steps
- Market Summary
2: Introduction
- Perspective
- Managing Specimens
- Integrating With It
- Task-Targeted Applications
- Advantages
- Robust And Efficient
- Improving Work Flow
- Maximizing Value-Added Work
- Some Drawbacks
- But Still An Enabling Technology
- The Ideal Blueprint
- Automated Sample Separation
- Sample Transport
- Pre-Analytical Robotics
- Biobanking
3: The Need For Robotics
- Demographics
- Patient Safety
- Quality Management
- Economics
- Error Reduction
- Compromising
4: Trends
- Optimizing Accuracy
- Improving The Laboratory Environment
- Planning The Work Flow
- Preanalytics
- Analytics
- Postanalytics
- More Flexibility
- A Modular Approach
- Integration And Interoperability
- Turnkey Solutions
- Sharing Development Expertise
- Filling The Labor Void
5: Challenges
- Miniaturization
- Modular Automation And Robotics
- Scalability
- Demands From Users
6: Market Developments
- New Territory
- Pervasive
- Walk Away Specimen Processor
- Sample Processing Automation
- Integrated Portfolio
- Pcr Setup Solution
- Robotics Pcr Setup
- Supplanted By Automation
- New Options
- Folding Arm Technology
- Custom Robotics
- Custom Tailoring
- Programmability
7: Markets
- Growth Drivers
- In The Laboratory
- The IVD Tie-In
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sprzhx/robotic_lab
