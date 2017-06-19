Global Robotic Lab Automation Market 2016-2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Robotic Lab Automation: Specimen Transport Robots, Robotic Centrifugation, Capping Robots, Robotic Liquid Handlers, and Other Clinical Laboratory Systems" report to their offering.

The report discusses ongoing trends in diagnostic laboratory robotic systems. A shrinking field of qualified laboratory personnel, and increasing diagnostic test demand driven by an aging population and the development of novel tests, have fueled the necessity for increased adoption and use of automation, including robots. Laboratory management must have a clear vision of how to best move their clinical laboratory's capabilities into the future with automation.



Challenges to robotic and automation vendors are also discussed in this market review, including miniaturization, modular automation and robotics, scalability, and demands from users. Robotics and automation are, in part, being dictated by the need for smaller, more-flexible analyzers and next-generation technology including microfluidics; lab management software; and web-based real-time services. Many robotics and automation system manufacturers address the trend toward modular automation, including task-targeted automation and robotics. Automation solutions are meant to be scalable and flexible to meet the demands of any size laboratory. Users need robotic vendors that offer systems that can be integrated. They need systems with standardized file formats and interconnect systems that enable one manufacturer's software or hardware to communicate with another's.



Robotic automation can be added to clinical laboratories to keep up with increasing work flow demands, or to consolidate multi-discipline testing. Robotic Lab Automation notes market developments, including walk away specimen processing, sample processing automation, robotics PCR setup, folding arm technology, custom robotics, and programmability.



Market forecasts covering the laboratory robotics segments are based on an examination of current market conditions and on investigations into the development of new products by key companies.

The report's market data provide multiple year forecasts for different product segments and market forecasts focus on segments where robotics plays an important role, including the following world market segments:



Specimen Transport Robots Systems, 2016-2021

Robotic Storage Retrieval Systems, 2016-2021

Robotic Liquid Handlers Systems, 2016-2021

Robotic Capping/Decapping Systems, 2016-2021

Robotic Sorting Systems, 2016-2021

Robotic Centrifugation, 2016-2021



The Report Profiles Companies Involved in Developing and Marketing Diagnostic Laboratory Robotic Systems and Equipment:



Accel Biotech

Aethon

Agilent Technologies

Andrew Alliance

Astech Projects

Beckman Coulter

Biosero

Brooks Automation

Caliper Life Sciences

Festo

Hamilton Co.

HTZ

Hudson Robotics

IAM Robotics

J-Kem Scientific

Lab Services BV

Labcyte

Labotix Automation

Leap Technologies

Motoman Robotics Div., Yaskawa America

NanoScreen

Peak Analysis and Automation

R/X Automation Solutions

Swisslog

Tecan Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Xiril

Zinsser Analytic

Key Topics Covered:



1: Executive Summary



Improving Efficiency

Minimizing Non-Value-Added Steps

Market Summary

2: Introduction



Perspective

Managing Specimens

Integrating With It

Task-Targeted Applications

Advantages

Robust And Efficient

Improving Work Flow

Maximizing Value-Added Work

Some Drawbacks

But Still An Enabling Technology

The Ideal Blueprint

Automated Sample Separation

Sample Transport

Pre-Analytical Robotics

Biobanking

3: The Need For Robotics



Demographics

Patient Safety

Quality Management

Economics

Error Reduction

Compromising

4: Trends



Optimizing Accuracy

Improving The Laboratory Environment

Planning The Work Flow

Preanalytics

Analytics

Postanalytics

More Flexibility

A Modular Approach

Integration And Interoperability

Turnkey Solutions

Sharing Development Expertise

Filling The Labor Void

5: Challenges



Miniaturization

Modular Automation And Robotics

Scalability

Demands From Users

6: Market Developments



New Territory

Pervasive

Walk Away Specimen Processor

Sample Processing Automation

Integrated Portfolio

Pcr Setup Solution

Robotics Pcr Setup

Supplanted By Automation

New Options

Folding Arm Technology

Custom Robotics

Custom Tailoring

Programmability

7: Markets



Growth Drivers

In The Laboratory

The IVD Tie-In

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sprzhx/robotic_lab

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716