Endace Delivers High Performance, Reliability and Affordability with new 1/10/40 Gbps Packet Capture Card

Endace's new multispeed DAG10X4-S card provides 100% accurate packet capture up to 40 Gbps and will be announced at Sharkfest, USA this week

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Endace, a world leader in high-speed network recording and network history playback, today announced the release of a new 4-port packet capture card for 1GbE, 10GbE and 40GbE environments at a price to suit cost-conscious OEMs, system builders and high-frequency traders.

The new four-port DAG10X4-S provides lossless packet capture on four 1GbE/10GbE links or one 40GbE link. This flexibility makes the DAG10X4-S ideal for use in packet capture and analysis solutions in mixed environments. With four monitoring ports, and the ability to stack multiple cards in a host server, the DAG10X4-S enables system builders to create compact systems, suitable for space-constrained datacenters like the co-location facilities used by financial traders.

The DAG10X4-S provides on-board processing for a host of enterprise and encapsulation protocols, such as MPLS and VLAN. Its fan-less cooling design helps ensure the long-term ultra-reliability that DAG cards have long been renowned for and which is of key importance to customers.

Endace CEO, Stuart Wilson, says, "We designed the DAG10X4-S to deliver ultimate reliability and accuracy in a cost-effective package for OEMs, and customers - such as Financial Traders - who build their own systems. It has all the processing features they need without the features of the more expensive 10X4-P model which is designed for telecommunications companies. The DAG10X4-S delivers flexibility and performance at a market-leading price, and we expect it to be very popular."

Coinciding with the launch of the DAG10X4-S, Endace announced the general release of Version 5.6 of its DAG software. Version 5.6 introduces 40 Gbps receive and transmit for both the new DAG10X4-S and the existing DAG10X4-P cards. It is available to customers as a free upgrade, downloadable atEndace's new Support Portal at support.endace.com.

The DAG10X4-S will be featured at Sharkfest 2017 this week in Pittsburgh, PA and at the STAC Conference in Chicago, IL.

Endace's 100% accurate, network history recording and playback provides definitive, packet-level evidence for investigating cybersecurity threats, quantifying data breaches and troubleshooting network or application performance problems. Playback integrates with commercial, open-source or custom analytics applications to streamline and automate issue investigation. Network History can be played back through hosted or external analytics solutions for automated, back-in-time investigations. Global customers include banks, hospitals, telcos, broadcasters, retailers, web giants, governments and military.

