Technavio analysts forecast the global precast construction marketto grow to USD 165.99 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006095/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global precast construction market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global precast construction market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the end-user (non-residential and residential) and geography (APAC, Europe, and North America).

Precast construction structures are produced by casting concrete in molds of desired shape and size that are required in constructing buildings, infrastructure, and others. The booming residential sector in the US, owing to the strong job growth and rebounding economy, is expected to give a big boost to the demand for precast structures.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global precast construction market:

Growth in infrastructural development

Rise in demand for affordable housing

Road infrastructural development in the US

Growth in infrastructural development

"The precast construction industry is largely dominated by government-initiated infrastructural works. Countries such as China, India, and the US are the major markets witnessing significant growthsays Anju Akaykumar, a lead analyst at Technavio for construction research.

APAC is witnessing extremely high rates of infrastructural development and construction spending owing to the growth in population, urbanization, and industrial development. Smart Cities Mission, Make in India initiative, and Housing for All initiatives announced by the Government of India will remain a huge driver for the construction industry, and thereby the precast construction market.

Rise in demand for affordable housing

The rapid growth of population around is creating additional infrastructural requirements in many large cities of South America, Africa, India, and other emerging nations. People in these regions need safe, affordable, and comfortable residential spaces. Precast construction is proved to be the most cost-efficient, fast, and sustainable building technology for the large housing projects.

Also, the fast-paced urbanization has made affordable housing the top priority of governments across the world. For instance, the Kenyan and Indian governments are committed to providing affordable housing for all its citizens and spending considerably to ensure the same. Such initiatives are creating revenue generation channels in the precast construction market.

Road infrastructural development in the US

In December 2015, the US government passed the USD 305 billion five-year highway plan, which is expected to be a major driver for the precast construction industry. Since most of the manufacturers of precast supply transportation infrastructure, the passage of the bill is expected to have a favorable impact on the precasts as they will start the production process.

"It is very clear that increased infrastructural spending in the US will have a favorable impact on precast production. The construction of bridges, highways, and other road infrastructure demands a large amount of precast material, thereby driving the market growthsays Anju.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Flushing Systems Market 2017-2021

Global Concrete Pump Market 2017-2021

Global Waterproofing Membranes Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like engineering toolstools and components, and unit operations. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006095/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com