China Industrial Pump Market 2017-2021 - Research and Markets

According to the report, the demand for industrial pumps in Southeast Asia and South Asia area increases fast with the growth of emerging economies. However, the demand in European countries, the U.S. and China still accounts for a large proportion in the global market. Even in developed countries, the demand for pumps keeps increasing as economy rises. With the change of the global industry development pattern, the demand in the U.S. and European countries will decline, while the market demand size in other areas will keep expanding.



According to the research, there are over 2,000 pump manufacturers in China by the end of May, 2017. The Chinese pump manufacturers can produce 450 series and 5,000 kinds of pumps. The production volume of pumps in China exceeded 100 million in 2016. Although there are numerous manufacturers in China's pump industry, most of them are small-sized, with backward techniques and equipment, and the products of which are of poor quality. Generally speaking, China's pump industry is of low product technological content, and is at a low level internationally. In addition, many high-end products still depend on import.



It is estimated that China's industrial pump industry will keep growing during 2017 to 2021.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Industrial Pump Industry



2 Analysis on Development of Industrial Pump Industry in China, 2012-2016



3 Analysis on China's Industrial Pump Industry Chain, 2015-2017



4 Niche Demand of China's Industrial Pump, 2012-2016



5 Analysis on Import and Export of Industrial Pump Industry in China, 2012-2016



6 Analysis on Key Enterprises of Industrial Pump Industry in China, 2015-2017



7 Prospect of Industrial Pump Industry in China, 2017-2021



Companies Mentioned



- Hunan Neptune Pump Co., Ltd.

- Leo Group Co., Ltd.

- Ningbo Heli Machinery Pump Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai Apollo Machinery Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai East Pump (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Shimge Pump Industry Group Co., Ltd.

- Southern Pump Co., Ltd.

- Zhejiang Doyin Pump Industry Co., Ltd.



