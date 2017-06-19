The global safety laser scanners marketis projected to grow to USD 182.4 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 3% over the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006074/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global safety laser scanners market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global safety laser scanners market for 2017-2021. Based on the product type, the market is divided into mobile and stationery safety laser scanners segments.

A safety laser scanner is an optoelectronic device used to monitor activities in dangerous work-designated areas. Safety laser scanners offer area protection and access monitoring for mobile and stationary applications. The market for safety laser scanners is growing owing to the increase in the automation of operations and activities across industries such as warehousing and packaging.

Technavio's research study segments the global safety laser scanners market into the following regions:

APAC

Americas

EMEA

Safety laser scanners market in APAC

"APAC is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the safety laser scanners market, driven by the rising automation of operations across industries such as automotive, food processing, warehousing, and logisticssays Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for power research.

The demand for robots for industrial applications will originate primarily from countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. These robots not only help in reducing downtime but also integrate real-time data from customers and automated logistics systems. The increasing use of robots in warehouses and distribution centers is expected to drive the demand for safety laser scanners at an accelerated pace during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

Safety laser scanners market in the Americas

Industries in North America are moving toward the use of material handling devices and robots in manufacturing industries. The automotive industry in North America is witnessing the fastest rate of modernization and automation of operations, leading to many manufacturers prioritizing on investments towards robotization.

For instance, Tesla an automaker, energy storage company, and solar panel manufacturer is making significant investments to open a "gigafactory" in Nevada, US, which will be a battery production plant and an automated manufacturing research center. The growing demand for robots in the automotive industry and logistics operations will create a demand for safety laser scanners during the forecast period.

Safety laser scanners market in EMEA

Taking about the safety laser scanner market in EMEA, Neelesh says, "The expansion and automation of operations in industries such as packaging, warehousing, and food processing will contribute to the growth of safety laser scanners market in EMEA.

Apart from the automation in the automobile manufacturing industry, there has been significant adoption of material handling equipment in warehouses across Europe. Also, the growth of the e-commerce industry has led several retailers to focus on the importance of material handling equipment and the need to satisfy orders through omni-channel retailing.

The top vendors in the global safety laser scanners market highlighted in the report are:

Leuze electronic

OMRON

Panasonic Electric Works

Pepperl+Fuchs

Rockwell Automation

SICK

Browse Related Reports:

Global PPE Market for Lab and Research Facilities 2017-2021

Global Arc Flash Protection Equipment Market 2017-2021

Global Lighting Protection Systems Market 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like energy storage smart grid, and oil and gas. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, resellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170619006074/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com