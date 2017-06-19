China Valve Market 2017-2021 - Output Volume of Valves Exceeded 10 million tons in China in 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to this report, the competition among global valve manufacturing enterprises is fierce. Mergers and reorganizations between enterprises emerge frequently, causing the market concentration rate rising. On April, 2017, Emerson finished buying the valve and controlling business under Pentair for USD 3.15 billion.

As the competition in global valve market becomes increasingly fierce, many world-famous valve manufacturers close their plants in North America, Europe and Japan and move to China, India, Korea, etc. in order to reduce cost.

Since China's reform and opening-up, the valve industry in China has developed rapidly, China has become the largest valve manufacturer in the globe. Currently, about 50% of global valve parts are purchased from China. More finished valve products are purchased from China considering factors like OEM. China has become the world's largest exporter of valves, but China still needs to import a huge amount of middle to high-end valves annually.

There are over 3,000 valve manufacturing enterprises in China currently, ranking the world's first. Zhejiang is the largest and leading pump valve manufacturing base and sales center in China. The valve enterprises in Zhejiang are located in Wenzhou, Taizhou, Ningbo, Jinhua, etc. Most of these enterprises are of small scale, among which there are no more than 500 enterprises with annual sales revenue exceeding CNY 20 million, and only a dozen enterprises with annual sales revenue exceeding CNY 100 million.



The concentration rate of valve enterprises in China is quite low. The sum of market share of the top ten enterprises is less than 10%.

The output volume of valves exceeded 10 million tons in China in 2016. The output volume of valves is on an overall growing trend in China in recent years. The major driving forces of downstream include central air-conditioning, energy power, metallurgy fields, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Basic Concept of Valves



2 Supply and Demand of China Valve Industry, 2011-2016



3. Demand of China Valve Market, 2011-2016



4 Analysis on Market Competition in China Valve Industry, 2011-2016



5 Import and Export of Valves in China, 2011-2016



6 Major Valve Manufacturing Enterprises in China Market, 2015-2017



7 Prospect of China Valve Industry, 2017-2021



Companies Mentioned



Azbil Group

CNNC SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd.

Caleffi SPA

Danfoss (China)

Emerson (China) Electric Co.

Guangdong Mingzhu Group Co., Ltd.

Huanqiu Valve Group Co., Ltd.

Hubei Hongcheng General Machinery Co., Ltd.

Jiangnan Valve Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Shentong Valve Co, Ltd.

KSB (China) Group

Koso Automatic-Control Engineering (Wuxi) Co., Ltd.

Lanzhou High Pressure Valve Co., Ltd.

Liangjing Valve Group Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Amico Copper Valve Co., Ltd.

PENTAIR

Shanghai Lianggong Valve Factory Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Shenfei Valve Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Spirax Sarcocn (China) Co., Ltd.

Suzhou Neway Valve Co., Ltd.

Tyco Valve (China) Co., Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Wuzhou Valve Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang CHAODA Valve Co., Ltd.

Zhuzhou Southern Valve Co., Ltd.

Zigong High Pressure Valve Co., Ltd.

