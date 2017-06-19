According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global semiconductor test systems marketis projected to grow to USD 20.46 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of nearly 6% over the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Semiconductor Test Systems Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This market research report also includes up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

Technological advances in semiconductor fabrication have led to the introduction of complex structures and new materials, which have helped manufacturers scale up manufacturing volumes. As new products and technologies are available in the market, testing components that enable these technologies become important.

Based on the product type, the report categorizes the global semiconductor test systems market into the following segments:

Wireless testers

Digital testers

Memory testers

LCD driver test systems

Mixed-signal testers

The top three revenue-generating product segments in the global semiconductor test systems market are discussed below:

Wireless testers

"Wireless testers are the most widely adopted product of the market, having occupied more than 48% of the overall shares in 2016. Wireless testers, or RF testers, are increasingly gaining importance because of the growing prominence of wireless devices such as printers, TVs, and home appliancessays Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead analyst at Technavio for semiconductor equipment research.

Powerful semiconductors with wireless capabilities should be configured to support these devices. RF testers include vector signal analyzers, signal generators, power meters, vector network analyzers, and vector signal transceivers. The introduction of 5G network infrastructure is expected to further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Digital testers

Technavio analysts forecast the global semiconductor test systems market by digital testers to be worth USD 5 billion by 2021. Digital testers are required for testing complex system on a chip (SoC) devices that are manufactured for mobile applications, networking, storage, or high-end processing. SoCs offer various advantages such as superior flexibility, throughput and scalability, and faster time to production. The demand for digital testers is expected to rise because of the growing adoption of SoCs in computing devices.

Memory testers

"The global semiconductor test systems market by memory testers is expected to grow swiftly at a CAGR of more than 6% over the forecast period. Memory testers are used for parametric and functional testing of I/O pins in chipssays Sunil.

Memory testers confirm whether circuits under test provide the required outputs for a set of inputs. These testers are used for testing memory modules, such as DRAM memory chips and negative-AND flash, and next-generation memory modules, including magnetoresistive RAM and phase change memory. With miniaturization of devices becoming an emerging trend, there is a growing need for smaller chips and components in these devices.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Sanmina

Danaher

Amkor Technology

Advantest

National Instruments

