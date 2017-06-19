sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global pH Sensors Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global pH Sensors Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

  • Growing number of research institutes
  • Rising number of ordinances in end-user industries
  • Recent technological developments of pH Sensors
  • Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 pH Sensors Market, By Component

  • Temperature Sensing Element
  • Measuring Electrode
  • Sensor Body
  • Reference Electrode

5 pH Sensors Market, By Measurement Technology

  • Amperometric detectors
  • Optical Sensors
  • Ion-selective field effect transistors (ISFET)

6 pH Sensors Market, By Application

  • Industrial sector
  • Agriculture
  • Paper & Pulp Industry
  • Metals and Mining
  • Food & Beverage Industry
  • Medical sector

7 pH Sensors Market, By Type

  • Portable pH sensor
  • Benchtop pH sensor
  • On-line pH sensor

8 pH Sensors Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

  • PreSens Precision Sensing
  • Kobold
  • Burkert and Power Systems Inc.
  • REFEX Sensors Ltd.
  • Omron Corporation
  • In-Situ Inc.
  • Infineon Technologies AG
  • Texas Instruments
  • GF Signet
  • Honeywell
  • Emerson Process Management
  • Foxboro
  • Omega
  • Oceana Sensor Technologies Inc.
  • Endress+Hauser

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4n89pj/global_ph_sensors

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


