China Shipbuilding Industry Report 2017: Completion of Ships and Number of New Orders Taken by Chinese Ship Enterprises Both Declined in 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Research Report on China's Shipbuilding Industry, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

In 2016, the international ship market was on a downtrend. Global trading volume of new ships declined by 67% YOY, and holding orders of global ship enterprises declined by 25% over 2015. Completion of ships, orders of new ships and holding orders of China shipbuilding industry accounted for 35.6%, 65.2% and 43.9% respectively of the global market. Influenced by the on-going in-depth adjustments of the international ship market, Chinese shipbuilding enterprises were confronted with fierce competition in terms of taking orders.

As there were more difficulties in delivering completed ships and obtaining financing, number of holding orders kept decreasing and profits declined sharply. According to incomplete statistics, 60% of shipbuilding enterprises took zero new orders in China in 2016. Large shipbuilding enterprises including Jiangsu Rongsheng, Shuntian Shipbuilding, Nantong Mingde, Zhejiang Zhenghe, and Zhejiang Shipbuilding were dramatically influenced and even encountered bankruptcy.

Completion of ships and number of new orders taken by Chinese ship enterprises both declined in 2016. National completion of ships were 35 million tons, decreasing by 15.6% YOY. Volume of new orders taken by Chinese shipbuilding enterprises added to 21.10 million tons, decreasing by 32.6% YOY. Exported ships accounted for 94.7% and 77.2% respectively of the national completion of ships and volume of new orders.

According to the report, there will be large development space in China's shipbuilding industry in the next few years and global investors will keep paying much attention to it. As China's shipbuilding industry takes advantages of lower cost over other countries including Japan and Korea, meanwhile, there is a growing demand at home.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Basic Situation of China Shipbuilding Industry

2 Development Environment of China Shipbuilding Industry, 2012-2021

3 Operation Status of China Shipbuilding Industry, 2012-2017

4 Competition Status of China Shipbuilding Industry, 2012-2017

5 Analysis on Industry Chain of China Shipbuilding, 2012-2017

6 Analysis on Shipbuilding Sub-industry in China, 2012-2016

7 Analysis on Import and Export of Shipbuilding Industry in China, 2012-2016

8 Analysis on Key Enterprises of Shipbuilding Industry in China, 2015-2017

9 Prospect of China Shipbuilding Industry, 2017-2021

Companies Mentioned

Bohai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

COSCO Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd

CSSC Chengxi Shipyard Co., Ltd.

CSSC Offshore & Marine Engineering Company Limited

China Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.

China Shipping Industry ( Jiangsu ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. China State Shipbuilding Holdings Co., Ltd.

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co., Ltd.

Dayang Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Guangzhou Shipyard International Co., Ltd.

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuildng (Holdings) Co., Ltd.

Jinhai Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Nanjing Jinling Shipping Factory of China Changjiang National Shipping (Group) Corporation

Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd.

Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co., Ltd.

Sinotrans & CSC Shipbuilding Industry Corporation

Tianjin Xingang Shipbuilding Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Yangfan Group Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/4rtpvn/research_report

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716