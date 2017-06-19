UPCOMING DEADLINE: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. ("ImmunoCellular" or the "Company") (NYSE MKT: IMUC). Investors, who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between May 1, 2012 and December 11, 2013, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the June 30, 2017 lead plaintiff motion deadline.

If you purchased ImmunoCellular shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may also choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

According to the Complaint, during the Class Period, ImmunoCellular issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company retained Lidingo Holdings, LLC to publish promotional articles designed to unlawfully promote the Company; and that the market was led to believe that ImmunoCellular's clinical studies for its product candidate, ICT-107, were going well, thus the share price was artificially inflated. When this news was released, ImmunoCellular's stock price fell significantly, which harmed investors according to the Complaint. On April 10, 2017, the SEC announced enforcement actions against several individuals and entities, including ImmunoCellular, that engaged in stock promotion schemes.

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in certain jurisdictions.

