TruthFinder's Android App Receives 4.6-Star Rating

With over 10,000 Reviews, TruthFinder's People Search App Celebrates 4.6 out of 5 Stars

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2017 / TruthFinder's Android app recently acquired 10,000 reviews on Google Play. Users have overwhelmingly praised the app, leaving 7,500 five star reviews. Overall, it has maintained a 4.6-star rating. The app, called TruthFinder Background Check, accesses millions of public records, turning available data into easy-to-read background reports.

TruthFinder's mobile app provides background checks, reverse phone lookups, and email searches, directly from a user's smartphone. Users can enter a name, phone number, or email address and view detailed information about almost anyone in the United States, including contact information, social media accounts, location information, related persons, census data, nearby sex offenders, and more.

On Google Play, reviewers celebrate the app's accurate reports, depth of information, and overall value, calling it "head and shoulders above the rest." Developer Adam Rich said, "There are other background check services out there, but none of them have the same ease of use and quality of data that TruthFinder provides. People love our app because we put a lot of resources and creative thinking behind it, and we're excited to continue improving it with future updates."

The TruthFinder app offers a limited number of free standard background reports for new customers. Standard reports include a person's full name, address, date of birth, related persons, photos, criminal records, and more, when available. For a nominal fee, users can upgrade any standard report to a premium report in order to view additional sensitive data, such as bankruptcies and voter registration.

Click here to watch video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R_krHuWP4-0

The TruthFinder app is available now on Google Play in the United States.

ABOUT TRUTHFINDER

TruthFinder is an online service that provides the public record, people finder, and criminal record information to members on a subscription basis. TruthFinder utilizes data from state, federal and various local sources, which have been aggregated and made available electronically. TruthFinder's user-friendly reports compile public records describing people living in the U.S. Some of the databases that TruthFinder utilizes include state sex offender information, county arrest records, court dockets, census records, and various other public records. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports, nor is it a consumer-reporting agency, and it may not be used for consumer credit, insurance, employment, tenant screening, or any other purpose subject to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). For more information, please review the TruthFinder help page.

