TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (the "Company") (TSX: PZA) today announced its monthly cash dividend of $0.0713 per share for June 2017.

The dividend will be payable to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 30, 2017, and will be paid on July 14, 2017.

For tax purposes, the 2017 dividend will be considered a taxable eligible dividend.

Contacts:

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.

Christine D'Sylva

Vice President of Finance and Investor Relation

(416) 967-1010 x393

cdsylva@pizzapizza.ca

www.pizzapizza.ca / www.pizza73.com / www.sedar.com



