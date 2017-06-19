Global Mining Chemicals Market 2017-2022 by Product Type, Mineral Type, Application, and Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mining Chemicals Market by Product Type (Grinding Aids, Flocculants), Mineral Type (Base Metals, Non-Metallic Minerals), Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The mining chemicals market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2017-2022 and reach USD 7.54 billion by 2022.

The mining chemicals market comprises chemicals that are used as grinding aids, flocculants, flotation reagents, and solvent extractants. These chemicals are used in all stages of production. They increase the efficiency and productivity of the mining processes.

A wide variety of general and specialty chemicals are utilized for mining. Increase in complexity of ores coupled with the strong demand for metals and minerals is expected to drive the demand for mining chemicals. However, factors such as stringent environmental regulations, high energy costs, weak internal demand in developed countries, and low profitability have contributed to the slow growth of the mining chemicals market during the forecast period.

The secondary segment dominated the mining chemicals market in 2016 and is projected to retain the leading position through 2022. This can be attributed to the high demand from cement manufacturing nations such as China, India, and the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Mining Chemicals Market, By Product Type

7 Mining Chemicals Market, By Mineral Type

8 Mining Chemicals Market, By Application



9 Mining Chemicals Market, By Region



10 Competitive Landscape



11 Company Profiles



Aeci Ltd.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Akzonobel N.V.

Arizona Chemical Company, LP

Arrmaz Products L.P.

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation

Charles Tennant & Company

& Company Cheminova A/S

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP

Clariant AG

Cytec Industries Inc.

Dyno Nobel , Inc.

, Inc. Exxonmobil.

Huntsman Corporation

Hychem, Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Nalco Company

Nasco Chemsol International FZE

Orica Limited

SQM

Snf Floerger Sas

The DOW Chemical Company

Zinkan Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rcsbbg/mining_chemicals





