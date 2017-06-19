sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
19.06.2017 | 22:46
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Mining Chemicals Market 2017-2022 by Product Type, Mineral Type, Application, and Region - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 19, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mining Chemicals Market by Product Type (Grinding Aids, Flocculants), Mineral Type (Base Metals, Non-Metallic Minerals), Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The mining chemicals market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.60% during the forecast period of 2017-2022 and reach USD 7.54 billion by 2022.

The mining chemicals market comprises chemicals that are used as grinding aids, flocculants, flotation reagents, and solvent extractants. These chemicals are used in all stages of production. They increase the efficiency and productivity of the mining processes.

A wide variety of general and specialty chemicals are utilized for mining. Increase in complexity of ores coupled with the strong demand for metals and minerals is expected to drive the demand for mining chemicals. However, factors such as stringent environmental regulations, high energy costs, weak internal demand in developed countries, and low profitability have contributed to the slow growth of the mining chemicals market during the forecast period.

The secondary segment dominated the mining chemicals market in 2016 and is projected to retain the leading position through 2022. This can be attributed to the high demand from cement manufacturing nations such as China, India, and the U.S.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Mining Chemicals Market, By Product Type



7 Mining Chemicals Market, By Mineral Type


8 Mining Chemicals Market, By Application

9 Mining Chemicals Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Aeci Ltd.
  • Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
  • Akzonobel N.V.
  • Arizona Chemical Company, LP
  • Arrmaz Products L.P.
  • Ashland Inc.
  • BASF SE
  • Beijing Hengju Chemical Group Corporation
  • Charles Tennant & Company
  • Cheminova A/S
  • Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, LP
  • Clariant AG
  • Cytec Industries Inc.
  • Dyno Nobel, Inc.
  • Exxonmobil.
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • Hychem, Inc.
  • Kemira Oyj
  • Nalco Company
  • Nasco Chemsol International FZE
  • Orica Limited
  • SQM
  • Snf Floerger Sas
  • The DOW Chemical Company
  • Zinkan Enterprises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rcsbbg/mining_chemicals


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire