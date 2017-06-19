ST-GEORGES, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Komutel, a leading unified communication solution developer, today announced that its SIT2 IP Console is compliant with key team engagement solutions from Avaya, a global provider of business communications software, systems and services.

The SIT2 Console helps businesses integrate their telephone system with their corporate directory and other data sources to simplify professional call handling. The application is now compliance-tested by Avaya for compatibility with Avaya Aura® Session Manager 7.0 and Avaya Aura Communication Manager 7.0.

Komutel is a Technology Partner in the Avaya DevConnect program-an initiative to develop, market and sell innovative third-party products that interoperate with Avaya technology and extend the value of a company's investment in its network. Its SIT2 Console solution is available for order through the DevConnect Select Product Program.

As a Technology Partner, Komutel is eligible to submit products for compliance testing by the Avaya Solution Interoperability and Test Lab. There, a team of Avaya engineers develops a comprehensive test plan for each application to verify whether it is Avaya compatible. Doing so enables businesses to confidently add best-in-class capabilities to their network without having to replace their existing infrastructure-speeding deployment of new applications and reducing both network complexity and implementation costs.

Quotes:

"We are very proud that our console SIT2 has passed compliance testing with the Avaya Aura Platform. The SIT2 Console is a powerful solution for enterprises of all sizes looking to improve their customer relationships as well as employee productivity. With this testing, customers can confidently deploy the SIT2 Console in their Avaya network."

-- Richard Poulin, CEO, Komutel

"Komutel's SIT2 Console has undergone formalized interoperability testing. Working with leading technology companies like Komutel to confirm compatibility through the Avaya DevConnect program helps us extend the range of complementary solutions available to Avaya customers, helping maximize their investment in Avaya platforms."

-- Eric Rossman, vice president, Developer Relations, Avaya

About Avaya

Avaya enables the mission critical, real-time communication applications of the world's most important operations. As the global leader in delivering superior communications experiences, Avaya provides the most complete portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications with integrated, secure networking- offered on premises, in the cloud, or a hybrid. Today's digital world requires some form of communications enablement, and no other company is better positioned to do this than Avaya. For more information please visit www.avaya.com.

About Komutel

Komutel is an Enterprise Communication Software Developer, specializing in the development and marketing of open-ended and innovative solutions in the telecommunications sector. Komutel, leader in network and platform integration solutions (IT, VoIP, UC, Voice Mail, Mobility, Radio), is a recognized provider of user-friendly, versatile and value added solutions. Komutel customers span across many industry sectors such as Health Care, Finance, Insurance, Public Safety, Education and more. Komutel "Kloud" solutions' portfolio includes: call center applications, Inbound Intelligence Integration, CDR reporting, PC Consoles, IVR, Call Recording, as well as various business specific modules, respectively maximizing communication performance in their industry sectors. Komutel suite of products, available in the "cloud" or as a premise based, reinvents the basics and adds significant meaning to customers' unified communications solutions. For more information, visit our website: www.komutel.com

