TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/19/17 -- Lydian International Limited (TSX: LYD) ("Lydian" or "the Company") is providing a summary of the voting results from its 2017 Annual General Meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on Monday, June 19, 2017 in London, U.K.

Results of the Meeting

A summary of the voting results is as follows:

Total shares voted: 525,020,905 Total shares issued: 699,449,253 Total percentage of shares voted: 75.06%

Election of Directors

Each of the individuals nominated by management for election as a director of the Company was elected as a director at the Meeting. Voting with respect to the election of directors was conducted by way of ballot and the results are as follows:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % Gordon Wylie 515,713,174 99.97 141,150 0.03 Howard H.J. Stevenson 515,714,174 99.97 140,150 0.03 Willan J. Abel 515,726,174 99.98 128,150 0.02 Timothy Read 515,496,424 99.93 357,900 0.07 Stephen J. Altmann 515,713,174 99.97 141,150 0.03 Josh Parrill 515,758,424 99.98 95,900 0.02 John Stubbs 515,746,424 99.98 107,900 0.02 Gillian Davidson 515,758,424 99.98 95,900 0.02

Re-Appointment of Auditors

Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company by shareholders pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. Results of the ballot are as follows:

Name of Auditors Vote For % Withheld Vote % Grant Thornton 524,928,028 99.98 92,877 0.02

About Lydian International Limited

Lydian is a gold developer, focusing on construction at its 100%-owned Amulsar Gold Project, located in south-central Armenia. Amulsar presents an opportunity for a large-scale, low-cost operation with production expected to begin in 2018. Open pit mining and conventional heap leach processing contribute to excellent scale and economic potential. Amulsar will be Armenia's largest gold mine, with estimated mineral resources containing 3.5 million measured and indicated gold ounces and 1.3 million inferred gold ounces. Gold production is targeted to average approximately 225,000 ounces annually over an initial 10-year mine life. Existing mineral resources and open extensions provide opportunities to improve average annual production and extend the life of mine. The Company is committed to good international industry practices in all aspects of its operations including production, sustainability, and corporate social responsibility. For more information and to directly contact us, please visit www.lydianinternational.co.uk.

Contacts:

Doug Tobler

CFO

+1 720-307-5087 (d) or +1 303-905-4442 (m)



Pamela Solly

Vice President of Investor Relations

+1 720-464-5649 (d) or +1 303-810-4863 (m)

info@Lydianinternational.co.uk



