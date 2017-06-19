sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,215 Euro		-0,004
-1,83 %
WKN: A0NBBU ISIN: JE00B29LFF73 Ticker-Symbol: 3HC 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,212
0,236
19.06.
0,217
0,228
19.06.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD0,215-1,83 %